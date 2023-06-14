MPL 2023, Match 1, Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The first edition of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) will kick off on June 15 in Pune. The opening game will see Puneri Bappa square off against the Kolhapur Tuskers. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host this exciting clash.

Puneri Bappa will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The right-handed batter had a brilliant season with the Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded IPL and will be hoping to carry forward his rich form in MPL 2023.

The likes of Gaikwad, Pawan Shah, Yash Kshirsagar, and Vaibhav Chowgule form a solid batting lineup and they are a side to look forward to in the inaugural edition of the MPL. They will be looking to start the competition on a winning note.

Kolhapur Tuskers, on the other hand, will be led by Kedar Jadhav. The experienced Indian batter is their icon player and will be hoping to use all his experience while leading this exciting side. Naushad Shaikh was bought by the Tuskers for INR 6 lakh, making him the most expensive player in MPL 2023.

The Tuskers have one of the most exciting batting lineups. Jadhav along with Shaikh, Taranjit Dhillon and Ankit Bawne, form a solid batting lineup and if they get going, it will be hard to stop them in MPL 2023.

Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Details:

Match: Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers, Match 1, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 15 2023, Thursday, 8 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a well-balanced track. The bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface in the initial part of the game. The surface becomes good for batting as the game progresses.

Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Pune on Thursday are expected to hover between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers Probable XIs

Puneri Bappa

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yash Kshirsagar, Pawan Shah, Shubhankar Hardikar, Shubham Kothari, Vaibhav Chowgule, Harsh Sanghvi, Harsh Oswal, Advay Shidaye, Saish Dighe, Roham Damle

Kolhapur Tuskers

Probable XI

Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Madas, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav (c), Akshay Darekar, Shreyash Chavan, Taranjit Dhillon, Ravi Chaudhari, Sahil Autade, Kirtiraj Wadekar, Sachin Dhas

Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Prediction

With both Puneri Bappa and Kolhapur Tuskers being led by experienced campaigners, it promises to be a cracker of a contest on Thursday.

However, Kolhapur Tuskers have a slight edge due to a good balance and team composition. They are expected to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Kolhapur Tuskers to win this contest of Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

