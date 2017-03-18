MS Dhoni admits to have a felt a bit scared when the fire broke out in the team hotel

As a result of that, the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal was postponed.

Dhoni is leading Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy game

What’s the story?

Former India captain MS Dhoni has revealed that the situation when the fire broke out in the hotel where he and the rest of his Jharkhand teammates were put up ahead of their Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final against Bengal, was a bit ’scary’.

"It was a bit scary, but we managed to come out. Thankfully, all my teammates and other guests came out unhurt," the 35-year-old, who is leading his state side in the competition, said.

Dhoni further revealed that at the start, no one was quite sure about what was happening and he was informed initially that the fire was at a mall, located near to the hotel.

“I was told the fire had started at the nearby shopping mall and spread to the hotel later. There was thick smoke and initially we didn't realise what was happening," he said.

In case you didn’t know...

Ahead of their scheduled Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final against Bengal, a fire broke out in a hotel located in the Dwarka area of Delhi where the team was put up. The players were rushed out of the hotel with fortunately, none of them any injuries and game was postponed by a day.

The heart of the matter

Post the incident, Ishan Kishan revealed that it was Dhoni, who calmed the nerves inside the dressing room by sending a text message asking them to not worry as he himself could not leave his room. He also added that the players found it difficult to breathe because of the huge smoke that had engulfed the room and there was no electricity as well.

What’s next?

If Jharkhand do reach the final of the competition on Monday, then it will be interesting to see, if prior to the game, the players are put up in the same complex where the hotel is located. If that is the case, then surely better measures should be taken to ensure such an incident is not repeated again.

Author’s take

Even a man as cool and composed as Dhoni can find it difficult to not be afraid when such an incident strikes. However, being the leader of the side, it was his responsibility to ensure that the rest of his teammates don’t lose their head over the incident and via the text message, that is exactly what he did.