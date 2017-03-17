MS Dhoni calmes nerves of teammates during hotel fire

A fire broke out in the hotel in which the Jharkhand side was residing.

Photo courtesy: Hindustan Times

What’s the story?

The Jharkhand state team were in for a shock of their lives this morning as a fire broke out in the hotel they were residing in ahead of their Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter against Bengal.

Extra Cover: Fire breaks out at hotel where MS Dhoni and Jharkhand teammates were staying

Ishan Kishan, who is a part of the Jharkhand squad was extremely disturbed by the incident and shared his experience with Sportstar.

“We were just about to wake up when this happened. After huge smoke engulfed the room, we could hardly breathe. There was no electricity and the lobby was completely dark. That was really scary,” said Kishan.

We had an important match in the morning, so the players were a bit under pressure. But this sudden incident was so scary. For a moment, we thought that it would be impossible to get out of the room,” he recalled.

In case you didn’t know...

The Jharkhand side were in the capital to take part in the all-important Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final fixture against Bengal which was to be held in the Airforce Complex Ground in Palam. MS Dhoni and his men were staying at the ITC Welcome Hotel which is located in Dwarka’s Sector 10.

The fixture, which was to be held on Friday has been postponed to Saturday and will take place at the Feroz Shah Kotla instead.

Details:

Kishan revealed that the entire team received a message from the coach and captain MS Dhoni asking them not to worry. The former U-19 captain said that Dhoni himself was unable to come out of his room and the entire team did not know what to do and were in complete shock.

Fortunately enough, the Delhi Fire Service department reached the spot shortly after the fire broke out and rescued the cricketers and the other residents who were stuck inside the hotel.

What’s Next?

Jharkhand will take on Bengal in the semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

Author’s Take

It was an extremely unfortunate and scary incident for the players of the Jharkhand side and luckily the fire department was prompt enough in reaching the spot and rescuing everyone who was stuck inside. MS Dhoni once again proved to be “captain cool” as he calmed the rest of the team down with his text message. It was also a good decision to postpone the quarterfinal fixture to Saturday as the cricketers must have been in shock after the incident.

Tweet Speak