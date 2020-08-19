MS Dhoni has always been 'emotionally detached' from results: VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has congratulated MS Dhoni on a wonderful career, adding that the former Indian skipper's ability to always be emotionally detached from results made him a better captain.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday evening, bringing an end to one of the most illustrious careers the game has ever seen.

According to VVS Laxman, MS Dhoni put more importance in the process than the results and believed that the team would follow the process if it was a good one.

Laxman further said that the way MS Dhoni carried himself has inspired millions not only in India but across the world. Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', he said:

"...I always felt that captaining the Indian team is probably the toughest challenge for anyone because there're so much of expectations from everyone around the world. But MS Dhoni has always been emotionally detached from the results."

He added:

"The way he has inspired millions of Indians, not only the sports fans but millions of Indians on how to conduct and how to become an ambassador of your country, how to carry yourself in the public domain. And that's why he's so respected."

The entire cricket fraternity has thanked MS Dhoni for his contribution to world cricket: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes that fans all around the world respect MS Dhoni because of the way he has carried himself throughout his career, both on and off the field.

MS Dhoni has always been calm under pressure and has taken decisions which were bold but beneficial for the Indian team. Laxman added that this was the reason why he was congratulated by the entire cricket fraternity and not just personalities in India. He said:

"When you see the social media posts, it's not only from the former players or the cricketing fans, it's from all the Indians, whether you take film stars, socialites, esteemed businessmen, politicians."

"Around the world, all the former cricketers, all the cricketing fraternity have thanked MS Dhoni for his contribution not (just) to Indian cricket, but world cricket."

Although MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to begin from September 19 in the UAE.