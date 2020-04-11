MS Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin facilitate online cricket programmes through their academies

The ‘Cricketor’ app enables budding cricketers to upload videos of their skills and receive feedback from officials.

Online platforms like Ludimos, Zoom and Google Classroom are also providing similar virtual training.

MS Dhoni (left) and Ravichandran Ashwin (right)

The cricket academies of former Indian captain MS Dhoni and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are providing online cricket programmes to their wards through an app called ‘Cricketor’.

As per the app, the academy members can upload videos of their skills and receive feedback from officials who keep a tab on their activities. A batsman can throw balls against the wall and then play it accordingly. Meanwhile, bowlers can perform drills without releasing the ball and can just perform shadow-bowling while the app monitors the repeatability of their bowling actions and loading-up positions.

According to the chief coach of Dhoni's academy, Satrajit Lahiri, players have been benefitting a lot from the app. He believes that these virtual programmes are quite beneficial for budding cricketers who are stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown. He further revealed that a few videos posted by them brought close to 10,000 views across social media platforms. Talking to the TOI, Lahiri said:

“The trainees also need to upload their videos so that we can keep a tab on their activities. We give feedback accordingly.”

The coronavirus pandemic has halted cricket activities across the world and therefore, cricketers and academies are turning to virtual demo sessions to help improve their skills and build on them. Various other online platforms like Ludimos and video-calling apps like Zoom and Google Classrooms have also been quite helpful in providing cricket training at home.