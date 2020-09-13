'MS Dhoni is a complete fighter and is still completely calm,' says Bollywood star Chandrachur Singh

MS Dhoni shocked the cricket world by announcing his retirement from all forms of international cricket on 15th August 2020.

The only captain to win the ICC World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy, the 39-year-old was expected to represent the Indian cricket team in the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, he decided to hang up his boots last month.

In an exclusive live chat with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh talked about MS Dhoni's contributions to Indian cricket and opined that the Ranchi-based player changed the meaning of leadership in Indian cricket.

MS Dhoni has done so much for the country: Chandrachur Singh lauds Captain Cool

MS Dhoni played an epic knock in the 2011 ICC World Cup final against Sri Lanka

When asked about his views on MS Dhoni's international cricket retirement, Chandrachur Singh replied:

"I think he is a man who has done so much for our country, and I think he really changed the leadership in Indian cricket, the way we do the leadership. His film also depicts his story very beautifully. He is a complete fighter and is still completely calm. He changed Indian cricket is played and the way it should be led forward. I have seen that he has contributed enough, and he knows best when he has to retire."

The Bollywood actor stated that we should all be grateful to MS Dhoni for his services to the nation. He also named the former Indian skipper as one of his two favourite cricketers, with the other being Virat Kohli.

Chandrachur Singh also revealed that he would love to play Virat Kohli in the cricket star's biopic. However, since age is not in his favour, he said that he could play Sir Garfield Sobers or Sir Richard Hadlee in a biopic of their lives instead.