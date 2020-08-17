MS Dhoni is an inspiration and an institution in himself: Mithali Raj

Indian women's ODI team captain Mithali Raj congratulated MS Dhoni on a wonderful career by saying that he was an inspiration and an institution in himself to millions of people in India as well as across the world.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening, bringing an end to one of the most illustrious careers the game has ever seen.

MS Dhoni came from a small town named Ranchi in Jharkhand and carved a niche for himself in the cricketing landscape. Thus, Mithali believes that this has made him an inspiration for many young budding cricketers who are from small towns and who want to represent India one day.

Mithali Raj expressed her emotions on MS Dhoni's retirement through a video that was posted on BCCI Women's official Twitter page.

"Dhoni is an inspiration and institution in himself. He walks the talk, he is the dream of every small-town boy who wants to play for the country and achieve it all," Mithali Raj said in the video.

I have admired MS Dhoni for his nerves of steel: Mithali Raj

"He literally walks the talk. He is a dream for every small town boy who aspires to play for the country and achieve it all."

Mithali Raj also spoke about MS Dhoni's ability to remain cool and calm under pressure. The former Indian skipper has finished many games for India in crunch situations and has taken several captaincy decisions under pressure that turned out to be masterstrokes.

"I have admired him for his nerves of steel, and for his calm nature in difficult situations, that helicopter shot outside of any cricketing textbook, he is a testament of his originality and talent. There will never another like him, he is a legend, edged in time forever," she added.

MS Dhoni had posted a heartfelt video on Instagram on Saturday evening in order to announce his retirement from international cricket.

The video consisted of moments from the start of his career to the very end. The video was captioned with the words, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired".