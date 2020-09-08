MS Dhoni never said that he was not given a fair run: MSK Prasad

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni stunned the entire cricket universe by announcing his international cricket retirement last month. The right-handed batsman had been away from competitive cricket field for over a year before retiring.

And, unsurprisingly, some fans felt that the selectors did not give Dhoni a fitting farewell, considering his last international game came at the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook Page, former BCCI Chief Selector MSK Prasad disclosed that MS Dhoni had made his intentions clear to the selection committee beforehand.

After the 2019 World Cup, MS Dhoni took an extended break from competitive cricket, before eventually hanging up his boots on 15th August 2020.

MS Dhoni was very clear about what he wanted: MSK Prasad

Most of the fans were unhappy with the fact that Dhoni retired without a proper sendoff. However, MSK Prasad said that the Ranchi-based wicket-keeper batsman wished to bid farewell in the way he did.

"MS Dhoni is very, very clear about what he wants. Has he ever, at any point, said that I was not given a fair run or I was not given a farewell game. So, there is a discussion that happened between the selectors and Dhoni, and he expressed what exactly is there in his mind, and he did it," Prasad said.

The former head of the selection committee then spoke about the significance of confidentiality in these matters, stating that that was the selectors' responsibility.

"The most important point about the selection committee is confidentiality. If you come out and speak what happened within four walls just for one-day publicity, it does not order well with your personality," he added.

MSK Prasad concluded by saying that even though he had to face criticism, he did what he believed was in the larger interest of the country, the BCCI, and of course, MS Dhoni.