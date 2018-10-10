×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

MS Dhoni or Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant for West Indies ODIs?

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Feature
392   //    10 Oct 2018, 20:40 IST

Enter caption

Starting with a slight downcast show against the 'minnows', Hong Kong, India went on to win the next three matches with big margins. While they had an unexpected draw against Afghanistan in the last match of the second round and finally won the title in a nailbiting finish against Bangladesh.

Earlier, before the start of Asia Cup, the selection committee surprised one and all by including two wicket-keepers in the 15-man squad. Though the dilemma was cleared in the very first match as Dinesh Karthik played as a middle-order batsman and regular wicket-keeper MS Dhoni kept the wickets.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's run in Asia Cup tournament has given rise to some questions. He started with a duck in the first match against Hong Kong and got few more opportunities later, which he failed to convert. While on the other hand, Dinesh Karthik played a few cameos.

Dhoni, as the 'the captain cool', 'dynamic finisher', and a 'quick runner' is known to us from decades, but the current Dhoni isn't the same. He now struggles to rotate strike on regular intervals, while those big shots have also faded.

There is no denying the fact that Dhoni has served Indian cricket for a long time, though cricket is a game that doesn't see past numbers, but the current form.

Recently, a BCCI official in a statement pointed over Dhoni's exclusion from the team by bringing in the youngster, Rishabh Pant.

Who is the right choice for the WI series?

Dinesh Karthik might again play as a middle-order batsman as he hasn't had that bad of a run so far. Now the point of discussion remains between Dhoni and Pant.

Rishabh Pant has shown a lot of promise whenever provided with an opportunity. He did well enough both behind and front of the wickets. Meanwhile, dropping MS Dhoni won't be an easy job as well.

However, as team management is looking to prepare the squad for the World Cup, they might try Rishabh Pant in the West Indies series to see how the youngster responds.

The BCCI is going to announce the squad tomorrow and it would be quite interesting to see who do they end up choosing.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant
Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
The MS Dhoni/Rishabh Pant conundrum
RELATED STORY
India's probable Test squad for home series against West...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: Three Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
Agarkar wants Rishabh Pant to replace Dhoni in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Rajkot Test win was memorable for India
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian youngsters who can...
RELATED STORY
3 players who might be sacked for Test series against...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 1st Test : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Flashback: West Indies tour of India 2013
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us