MS Dhoni or Rishab Pant. Who should be played in the first ODI against Windies?

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
87   //    18 Oct 2018, 21:45 IST

India will take on West Indies in the first of the five ODI matches in Guwahati on Sunday. After a dismal performance in the test series, the Windies team be hoping to put on a fight against the strong Indian team. The Windies team will also be strengthened with the return of their senior players for the ODI series.

With the World Cup just a few months away, this series will be used by the team management to address a few existing issues before the World Cup. Performances in this tournament will be used for selecting the squad to the Australia tour too.

While Dhoni has been in a bad form with the bat, Rishab Pant has been on the rise with two consecutive 90+ run scores in the Test series against Windies. The Delhi youngster also got his maiden Test century in the final test match against England. This heats up the competition for the role of the Wicketkeeper in the squad for the first ODI. Let us find out who should make the cut on Sunday.

MS Dhoni

Dhoni is still the backbone of India's middle-order
Dhoni is still the backbone of India's middle-order

India's best Wicketkeeper-batsman, MS Dhoni is having a tough time with the bat in the recent times. While his wicketkeeping skills are still on par with the best, his willow has been silent for a while.

The Jharkhand player has been in such a situation before and he has risen to the top each time. His match-winning World Cup final innings against Sri Lanka is an example of the same. He was out of the form in the 2011 World Cup until the finale in which he took India home.

The 2019 World Cup is not far away and the Indian fans would be hoping that the ex-skipper can find his touch with the bat very soon. For that to happen, he needs a run of games and an ODI series against Windies could provide the same.

Rishabh Pant

Pant has been in good form in recent times

Pant has been in good form in recent times

Pant has had a remarkable start to his Test career and his performances were noted with a spot in the ODI team against Windies. The Delhi teenager would be auditioning for the no.4 position in the team keeping in mind the need for a backup wicketkeeper in the future.

However, it is not sure if the team management will use Pant only as a middle-order batsman. With Dhoni out of form, Pant might have been selected to compete with the World Cup winning captain for the role of the wicketkeeper in the team. Although it would be very late for the selectors to take such a decision, Pant's inclusion in the squad will definitely keep Dhoni's fans anxious.

Final Verdict

MS Dhoni is still the main man in India's middle-order while Rishabh Pant is an upcoming player and he needs more games under his belt to compete at the highest level.

With the World Cup set to begin in a few months, the team management will have the choice of either going with experience and bad form in Dhoni or good form and inexperience in the form of Pant.

They should stick to the first option and give Dhoni a full series to get back his lost touch.

India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant
