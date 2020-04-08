MS Dhoni or Sourav Ganguly - Ashish Nehra reveals who Yuvraj Singh played best under

Yuvraj Singh played under MS Dhoni during the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup wins.

Yuvraj made his debut under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy before Dhoni took over the duties in 2007.

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh

Former India pacer, Ashish Nehra has claimed that Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was at his best when he played under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Yuvraj made his ODI debut against Kenya in 2000, when now BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly was the captain of the Indian team. However, Dhoni took over the reins in 2007 and also led India to the inaugural World T20 title in the same year.

Yuvraj played an instrumental role in India's title triumph in that tournament, and Nehra was of the opinion that the southpaw's batting improved from the time he started playing under Dhoni.

“Yuvraj has played well under MS Dhoni, as far as I have seen Yuvraj’s career, the way he has batted in 2007 and 2008 onwards it has been impeccable,” Nehra said.

Nehra, while speaking on the Cricket Connected show also turned the clock back to when Yuvraj battled health issues to come out on top. The Delh-based pacer further added that each experienced player has their own favourite captain, hinting that Dhoni was possibly Yuvraj's preferred skipper.

“In 2011 we saw how he braved his sickness and played brilliantly under Dhoni. I feel every player has their own choice of a favourite captain when they play for 16 years and Yuvraj played well under Dhoni according to me,” the speedster added.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India, and also clinched the Man of the Tournament award at the 2011 World Cup where MS Dhoni led India to the title.