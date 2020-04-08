×
Create
Notifications
🔍
Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

MS Dhoni or Sourav Ganguly - Ashish Nehra reveals who Yuvraj Singh played best under

  • Yuvraj Singh played under MS Dhoni during the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup wins.
  • Yuvraj made his debut under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy before Dhoni took over the duties in 2007.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 08 Apr 2020, 17:22 IST

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh
MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh

Former India pacer, Ashish Nehra has claimed that Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was at his best when he played under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Yuvraj made his ODI debut against Kenya in 2000, when now BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly was the captain of the Indian team. However, Dhoni took over the reins in 2007 and also led India to the inaugural World T20 title in the same year.

Yuvraj played an instrumental role in India's title triumph in that tournament, and Nehra was of the opinion that the southpaw's batting improved from the time he started playing under Dhoni.

“Yuvraj has played well under MS Dhoni, as far as I have seen Yuvraj’s career, the way he has batted in 2007 and 2008 onwards it has been impeccable,” Nehra said.

Nehra, while speaking on the Cricket Connected show also turned the clock back to when Yuvraj battled health issues to come out on top. The Delh-based pacer further added that each experienced player has their own favourite captain, hinting that Dhoni was possibly Yuvraj's preferred skipper.

“In 2011 we saw how he braved his sickness and played brilliantly under Dhoni. I feel every player has their own choice of a favourite captain when they play for 16 years and Yuvraj played well under Dhoni according to me,” the speedster added. 

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India, and also clinched the Man of the Tournament award at the 2011 World Cup where MS Dhoni led India to the title.

Published 08 Apr 2020, 17:22 IST
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Yuvraj Singh
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Today, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us