MS Dhoni should participate in World T20 training camp, says MSK Prasad 

  • MS Dhoni has not played international cricket after the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand.
  • He, however, was all set to return to cricket in the Indian Premier League 2020.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 20 Jun 2020, 12:44 IST
MS Dhoni has not played international cricket for almost a year
Whether the ICC T20 World Cup will take place this year or not still remains uncertain. But the former chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), MSK Prasad, feels that if India manages to arrange a preparatory camp for the tournament in the coming few weeks, former India captain MS Dhoni should take part in it.

"I don't know whether T20 World Cup is happening or not. If it is happening and you are just looking at the camp as a pre-cursor to the tournament, then MS should definitely be there. If it's a case of bilaterals, then you already have KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson," Prasad said as per PTI.

"If I was a national selector, MS Dhoni will be in my team but the bigger question is that whether he wants to play or not. It's what Dhoni wants at the end of the day," he added.

MS Dhoni is on a sabbatical

MS Dhoni has not played international cricket after the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand, He, however, was all set to return to cricket in the Indian Premier League 2020, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are chances that a truncated version of the IPL could take place in the latter half of the year, and the worst-case scenario is that it could be moved to a country where the COVID-19 spread is under control.

Last year, Dhoni had said that he would give an update on his future in cricket in January. But there has been no concrete response yet. In his absence, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson were given opportunities behind the wickets but the two young glovesmen have not been able to make the most of it. 

Published 20 Jun 2020, 12:44 IST
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
