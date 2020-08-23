MS Dhoni's retirement shouldn't have happened like this: Saqlain Mushtaq slams BCCI

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes that the BCCI should have accorded better treatment to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

He feels that millions of fans deserved to watch MS Dhoni one last time in an Indian jersey. The former Indian wicket-keeper announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15th and left countless cricket enthusiasts stunned.

“I always say positive things and try not to spread negativity in any way but I think I should say this. This is kind of a defeat of BCCI. They did not treat a big player like him in the right way. The retirement shouldn’t have happened like this," said Saqlain Mushtaq on his YouTube channel.

"This is coming straight from my heart and I believe millions of his fans feel the same way. I’m really sorry to BCCI that I’m saying this but they didn’t treat Dhoni well, I’m hurt,” he further added.

'I am sure MS Dhoni must have had the dream of ending on a high'

Saqlain Mushtaq also spoke about how every player dreams of getting a respectful send-off, especially considering the blood and sweat that he/she has given to the game, over the years.

Thus, he felt that even MS Dhoni might have had similar aspirations and that the BCCI should have made that possible. Having said that, he congratulated MS Dhoni on a wonderful career and wished him good luck for a great future ahead.

“Glad that he will play in IPL. But his international retirement should have been different. Every cricketer has some dreams, I had that too but because of my injury that didn’t materialize but I believe every cricketer wants to exit the game on a high as he had entered it. I’m sure Dhoni must have had this dream,” Saqlain Mushtaq said.

MS Dhoni will be leading the Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. After months of delay, the mega tournament is set to be staged in the UAE from September 19th to November 10th.