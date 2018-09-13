MS Dhoni reveals why he stepped down from captaincy

MS Dhoni will be back in action in the Asia Cup 2018

With impressive records up his sleeve, MS Dhoni has by far been one of the best captains ever in the history of cricket. His astute mind has always been his weapon to make his opponents bite the dust. But, come the year 2017, MS Dhoni decided to step down from the captaincy (from the limited overs format) and make way for Virat Kohli to become his successor.

It came as a shock for many of the Indian fans as it was a sort of sudden decision that Dhoni took. However, it was not the first time that MS abruptly stepped down from the captaincy. Back in December 2014, Dhoni left the Test captaincy suddenly in the middle of a Test series against Australia. Not just that he also announced an immediate retirement from Test cricket.

Hence, considering MS' traits of giving the Indians a piece of shock, many cricket fans and pundits started wondering why did Dhoni quit the limited overs captaincy? Wasn't he satisfied with the results? Or was this a pressure step? These questions ran through every Indian's mind at the time of Dhoni's retirement from captaincy. But recently, Dhoni put all the claims down and revealed the exact reason why he stepped down from the limited overs captaincy.

MS Dhoni believes every captain needs time

MS Dhoni has been the guiding force for Virat Kohli in the limited overs format

As per the reports in SportsRush, MS Dhoni was recently a part of a motivational programme with the CISF at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport where put forth the exact reason of him stepping down from ODI and T20I captaincy.

"I resigned from captaincy because I wanted the new captain (Virat Kohli) to get enough time for preparing a team before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019," said MS as per the reports in SportsRush.

“Selecting a strong team without giving the new captain (Virat Kohli) appropriate time isn’t possible. I believe that I left the captaincy at the right time”, the veteran Indian-wicket-keeper concluded.

Every captain wants to have his set of chosen players in the team which is why Dhoni stressed upon giving the new captain an adequate amount of time. More so, Dhoni has had the same traits where he chose his set of players and made them competitive at the global level.

MS reckons lack of practice games became the villain for India in the Test series against England

Moreover, when being asked about India's loss against England in the Test series, Dhoni explained that the lack of practice games before the start of the series made it challenging for the Indian batsmen to conform to the outlandish conditions.