MS Dhoni's captaincy style is just like Rahul Dravid's: VRV Singh

VRV Singh has labelled the captaincy styles of MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid very similar.

VRV Singh also recalled a special MS Dhoni innings that he had seen in domestic cricket back in the day.

Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni succeeded a lot in the captaincy role

Former Indian fast bowler Vikram Raj Vir Singh has disclosed how MS Dhoni was different from the other batsmen during his early days in domestic cricket.

The Chandigarh-based player also compared Dhoni's way of captaining the Indian team to that of the legendary Rahul Dravid.

In a live chat with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, VRV Singh touched upon several meaningful topics, from the importance of mental health to his golden days in the Indian cricket team.

When I saw MS Dhoni bat in a domestic match, he was smacking sixes out of the park: VRV Singh

VRV Singh saw the rise of MS Dhoni

When asked about the emergence of MS Dhoni in the cricket world, VRV Singh recalled the time both players were a part of the domestic circuit.

Singh was a part of Punjab's team then, and he had been to the stadium to watch a game between Bihar and Haryana.

"Once I saw him playing against Haryana in Chandigarh. There was a match between Haryana and Bihar, and MS Dhoni scored a hundred. The sixes he hit landed outside the ground. I was playing for Punjab, and I had just gone to the stadium to watch the game. Fortunately, I got to witness a special inning from MS Dhoni," VRV Singh recalled.

The current coach of the Chandigarh team mentioned that the Indian wicket-keeper's batting technique was unique. The 35-year-old also talked about the success that the Ranchi-based player has achieved as a captain.

Taking note of Dhoni's World Cup wins, Singh said:

"He had a different process of captaining the team. He's very cool and calm like Rahul Bhai (Rahul Dravid). When he used to bat, he was different, outside he is calm, but while batting, his attitude was completely different."