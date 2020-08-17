'MS Dhoni's record of winning three ICC trophies will stay forever': Gautam Gambhir doesn't think any other captain will match Mahi's feat

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has full faith that MS Dhoni's record of winning three ICC trophies as a skipper will always remain intact.

MS Dhoni is the only captain to have won all the three ICC white-ball tournaments - The ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

The 39-year-old's record of winning all three ICC tournaments required great consistency on his part, and Gambhir believes that it is something no one else could match.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening, bringing an end to one of the most stellar careers the game has ever seen.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected, Gautam Gambhir said:

"One record if you talk about, which is going to stay forever is MS Dhoni's three ICC trophies. I don't think so any other captain would ever be able to achieve that. I think, whether it is the T20 World Cup, whether it is ICC Champions Trophy or 2011 World Cup. I think that is something which is going to stay forever, and I can bet, that's going to stay forever."

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir had a memorable partnership in the 2011 World Cup final

Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni had a memorable partnership in the final of the 2011 Cricket World Cup, where they registered 109 runs. That partnership was crucial in helping India win their second World Cup title after a gap of 28 years.

Speaking of the possibility of MS Dhoni's record being broken, Gambhir said:

"I think 100s will eventually get broken, someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma, but I don't think so any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies, so MS Dhoni's going to be there to stay forever."

Gautam Gambhir also feels that MS Dhoni's composure under pressure and his ability to make sound decisions are what made him a great captain for India.