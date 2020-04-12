MS Dhoni should have retired after the 2019 World Cup, claims Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar believes that Dhoni should have retired back in 2019, but deserves a farewell series.

Dhoni was last in action for India at the 2019 World Cup.

MS Dhoni last turned out for India at the 2019 World Cup [PC: The Week]

Former Pakistan speedster, Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that MS Dhoni has delayed his retirement and should have called time on his career after the 2019 World Cup.

Akhtar, who retired from international cricket post the 2011 World Cup is of the opinion that Dhoni should bid adieu to the sport soon, having given his best all these years.

"This guy has served to the best of his ability. He should leave cricket with dignity. I don't know why he dragged it for so long. He should have retired after the World Cup," Akhtar said to PTI.

Dhoni was last in action for India during the semifinal encounter of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand and was due to turn out for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

However, with the practice sessions and the season itself postponed due to the coronavirus threat, Dhoni fans continue the wait to see the former India captain in action on the field.

Akhtar, who played for Pakistan from 1997-2011 further added that Dhoni should have played a farewell series post the World Cup and hung up his boots. The former speedster also claimed that Dhoni does deserve a farewell series for all of his services to Indian cricket.

"As a country, you should let him go with a lot of respect and dignity. Give him a nice send off. He has won you the World Cup and done wonders for India. He is a wonderful human being at the same time. But right now, he seems to be stuck," Akhtar added.

Recently, Akhtar made the news when he suggested a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

However, his idea was shot down by 183 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev. Dev claimed that India does not need to raise more funds while adding that risking lives for a cricket match is not the need of the hour.