MS Dhoni thanks PM Narendra Modi for token of appreciation

Five days after announcing retirement from international cricket, MS Dhoni took to Twitter to thank Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending him a letter of appreciation and good wishes. Dhoni had initially posted images of the two-page long letter, which has now been taken down.

Nonetheless, MS Dhoni thanked the Prime Minister of India for appreciating the former's sacrifices and hard work on the field. In the letter, PM Modi lauded the former India captain not only for his achievements and the laurels he brought to the country, but also for his rise from humble beginnings.

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

"But, the name Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be remembered merely for his career statistics or specific match-winning roles. Looking at you as just a sportsperson would be injustice. The correct way to assess your impact is as a phenomenon!" PM Modi wrote in his letter.

Eternally grateful for MS Dhoni's contribution to Indian cricket: PM Modi

MS Dhoni with the 2011 World Cup trophy

PM Modi heaped praise on MS Dhoni for getting the Indian team through tough situations, and thus, thanked him for making the country proud.

While highlighting the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai, PM Modi recalled some of MS Dhoni’s greatest moments on the field. He also took note of the sacrifices of MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and their daughter Ziva and extended his good wishes to them.

“In your trademark unassuming style you shared a video that was enough to become a passionate discussion point for entire nation. 130 Cr Indians were disappointed but also eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket,” PM Modi wrote to Dhoni.

On August 15, MS Dhoni had announced his retirement through a four minute-video, which showed footages of some of the memorable moments of his career.

The wicket-keeper played his last game for India against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in Manchester.