MS Dhoni vs Rinku Singh - comparing their stats after 31 T20Is

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the finest cricketers to have graced the cricket field for India due to his leadership skills, contributions with the bat, and tidy wicket-keeping. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh has emerged as a fine finisher for the Men in Blue in the last few years.

Dhoni made his T20I debut in December 2006 against South Africa in Johannesburg. Interestingly, he captained the Indian team from only his second appearance, which came in the 2007 T20 World Cup. In 98 T20Is, Dhoni garnered 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60, with two fifties.

Meanwhile, Rinku’s international debut came in August 2023 against Ireland in Malahide. He received a national call-up after scoring 474 runs for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni largely served the role of a finisher for the Indian team, similar to Rinku Singh, which sets up an interesting comparison between the two. On that note, let's take a look at how Dhoni and Rinku fared in their first 31 T20Is.

MS Dhoni vs Rinku Singh: Who has more runs after 31 T20Is?

Rinku Singh - 507 runs

Rinku Singh has scored 507 runs in 31 games (22 innings) at an average of 46.09 and a strike rate of 165.14.

There has been a slight downturn in his average, due to his disappointing South Africa tour last year. Rinku could score only 28 runs in three innings, which was a surprise to many given his ability to play quick cameos.

Nevertheless, he remains a key player for the side in the middle order ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

MS Dhoni - 549 runs

Until this point in his T20I career, MS Dhoni had accumulated 549 runs at an average of 28.89 and a strike rate of 110.02. After leading the Indian team to a title victory in 2007, Dhoni captained the side in the 2009 and 2010 editions of the T20 World Cup.

MS Dhoni vs Rinku Singh: Who has a better average in overseas after 31 T20Is?

MS Dhoni - 28.50

Interestingly, MS Dhoni played 27 out of his first 31 T20Is overseas. In those games, he garnered 456 runs (25 innings) at an average of 28.50.

Dhoni’s top score of 48* came against Australia at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Unfortunately, his knock couldn’t help India chase down 171.

Rinku Singh - 30.88

Rinku Singh has garnered 247 runs in 19 away games (13 innings) at an average of 30.88.

His top score of 68* off 39 came against South Africa, where he helped India post 180. However, the Proteas chased down the target with seven balls to spare (via DLS method).

MS Dhoni vs Rinku Singh: Who has more fifties after 31 T20Is?

MS Dhoni - 0

Although Dhoni played exciting cameos for the Indian team, crossing the mark of 40 thrice, he didn’t score a fifty in his first 31 T20Is. His 45-run knock against South Africa in the 2007 T20 World Cup paved the way for the Indian side to remain in the hunt for the semi-final.

Rinku Singh - 3

Rinku Singh has scored a total of three fifties so far in his career. Apart from the aforementioned fifty in South Africa, he slammed half-centuries against Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Rinku hammered 69* off 39 against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, which helped the Men in Blue post 212. The Afghanistan side did well to tie the game, but India managed to win the Super Over.

