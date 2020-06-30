MS Dhoni was not a fan of the DRS: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra spoke about how MS Dhoni was not a fan of the DRS in the initial days of his captaincy.

Aakash Chopra also pointed out the valuable contribution Dhoni makes from behind the stumps for Kohli to take a DRS call these days.

MS Dhoni

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has explained why MS Dhoni was not a fan of the Decision Review System in the initial days of his captaincy.

Talking in a Youtube chat show Cric Cast by Pakistan broadcaster Sawera Pasha, Chopra revealed that the failure to use technology properly, especially under Anil Kumble's captaincy made Dhoni extremely sceptical about it.

“India was the first team to use DRS in around 2008 during a series against Sri Lanka. MS Dhoni was not the captain of the team, Anil Kumble was. We took some really bad DRS calls in that series. It was a new thing, and we made poor use of technology. That’s when we decided, that we don’t like it. And if we don’t like it, then we won’t use it,” Chopra quipped.

In fact, due to those reasons, the BCCI was also adamant against the non-usage of the DRS. Aakash Chopra also stated that MS Dhoni didn't trust the system because it did not provide foolproof evidence.

“Also, MS Dhoni was not a fan of it. The thinking of your team’s captain matters a lot. MS Dhoni was convinced for the longest time that technology is not full-proof. Even today, it is not foolproof. There are still issues with the umpire’s call, there are still issues with soft-signals. There are still issues, but it was even more back then than it is today,” Chopra elaborated.

Chopra also pointed out the difference in the attitude of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli regarding the use of technology in several aspects of the game. According to him, Dhoni's disliking towards the DRS had a huge impact on the country's governing body.

“I have been a fan of DRS from Day 1. If you ask me, if you do not embrace technology, then you won’t improve it. But I was not playing back then. The fact is Dhoni didn’t like it one bit. So, if he didn’t like it, India won’t use it. Now things have changed since Kohli has become the captain," Chopra said.

Aakash Chopra highlighted the importance of MS Dhoni's inputs

Advertisement

However, Aakash Chopra eventually used the term the 'Dhoni Review System' to signify the importance of MS Dhoni's impeccable observation from behind the stumps. Additionally, the former opener also talked about how India rely on MS Dhoni's inputs before opting for a review.

“Another strange thing is that, Dhoni didn’t like it, but now I call DRS as ‘Dhoni Review System’. Because, if Dhoni said from behind the stumps, that we have to take DRS, then 9 out of 10 times, he gets it right, even when you feel he is making a mistake, he would turn out to be right,” Chopra concluded.