MS Dhoni is a yogi in cricket: Javagal Srinath

Former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath is of the opinion that MS Dhoni is a yogi in cricket because of his ability to completely detach himself from results at the right time. Dhoni is not someone who expresses his emotions. He quietly goes about his job and that is what Srinath has found impressive about the former Indian skipper.

MS Dhoni's calmness under pressure and his composure when things were not going according to plan was something that Srinath pointed out as the former's biggest quality. Dhoni set an example as to how one should conduct himself both in victory and defeat and that was where he earned the respect of millions of Indians including Srinath.

"MS Dhoni is a yogi in cricket. The way he has understood the game, his detachment to results. The way he speaks and conducts himself and on every victory, he holds the cup, the most prized cups, he hands it to someone else and walks away," Srinath told Ravichandran Ashwin on his chat show DRS with Ash.

"When he looks into all these things, when things are not going well on the pitch and the team is struggling, his composure and body language as if nothing has happened, he can only be a yogi to be such a wonderful cricketer," he further added.

Javagal Srinath recalled his first memory of MS Dhoni

Srinath first saw Dhoni on an India A tour and seeing his exploits he knew that Dhoni would become a star for India

Javagal Srinath recalled his first meeting with MS Dhoni way back in 2003 when the former had just ended his career. Dhoni was a part of the India A team which was touring Kenya for a tri-series between Kenya, India and Pakistan. The now 39-year-old smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground and single-handedly won India the tri-series.

"My first meeting with Dhoni was in 2003 post my career in Kenya. There was a triangular series between Kenya, India and Pakistan; in all the three league games all the way to the finals Dhoni won it single handedly," Srinath said.

"At the end of it, the way he disdainfully played the spinners and fast bowlers as if he was playing school cricket," he further added.

Thus, that was the moment when Srinath knew that MS Dhoni was going to be a superstar for India. Dhoni went on to play for India for 16 years and carved out one of the most stellar careers the game has ever seen.