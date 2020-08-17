MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh changed the concept of chasing in ODIs: Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar believes that MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh have changed the concept of chasing in ODIs.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the former all-rounder recalled some early chases involving MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, adding that many teams began chasing after witnessing the duo's success. He said:

“Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh changed the concept of chasing in ODIs. They were so good at it that after their success, other teams also started to field first on winning the toss.”

The knocks Agarkar remembers vividly are the ones against Sri Lanka at Jaipur in 2005 and the chase against Pakistan at Lahore in 2006. In the first case, the former Indian captain had batted at no.3 for the first time and scored 183 runs off just 145 balls, thereby helping India chase down the target of 298.

In the latter instance, India had chased down a similar target courtesy of a century stand between MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj scored 79 off 87 balls, while Dhoni made 72 runs off just 46 balls.

Agarkar recalled:

“His 183 not out (145 balls) versus Sri Lanka at Jaipur (2005) and the chase at Lahore (ODI vs Pakistan, 2006)—Sri Lanka had posted a massive total (298/4) and Dhoni batted at No. 3 and won it. The atmosphere in the dressing room went crazy when he started smashing sixes (10). At Lahore too, Pakistan had posted a very good total (288/8) and their bowlers were in fine rhythm. Dhoni finished it off (72* off 46 balls) with a big partnership with Yuvraj.”

Agarkar believes that the duo's early success in chasing had a huge impact on the mindset of the teams who once believed that putting the score on the board was the best way to win matches.

Congratulations @msdhoni on a great career! Enjoyed lifting the 2007 and 2011 WC trophies together for our country and our many partnerships on the field. My best wishes to you for the future 👍 pic.twitter.com/2g3tgTsLfn — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 16, 2020

MS Dhoni is a lovely guy: Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar also stated that MS Dhoni is a lovely guy who got along with everyone in the dressing room. The 42-year-old also lauded the wicket-keeper batsman for staying that way throughout his career. He said:

“He is a lovely guy who would get along with everyone in the dressing room. He has stayed that way. Whenever he meets, he is very courteous.”

Ajit Agarkar has taken 288 wickets from 191 ODIs for India. He was part of the Indian team in both the occasions cited: when Sri Lanka toured India in 2005 and when India toured Pakistan in 2006.