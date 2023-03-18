MS vs LQ Head-to-Head Stats and Records you need to know before Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2023 Final

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will compete in the PSL 2023 final tonight at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The two franchises met in last year's PSL final as well, where the Qalandars beat the Sultans.

Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans will be keen to avenge that loss against the Lahore Qalandars. The Sultans are coming off a big win against the Qalandars in the Qualifier 1 match of PSL 2023. They will hope to replicate that performance at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Ahead of the summit clash between Multan and Lahore, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

MS vs LQ head-to-head record in PSL

The head-to-head record between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars stands at a 7-7 deadlock. Both franchises have met 14 times, recording seven victories each.

Lahore Qalandars suffered an embarrassing 84-run loss in their previous match against the Multan Sultans. Overall, the two teams have met thrice in PSL 2023, with two of the matches ending in Lahore's favor.

Matches Played: 14

Won by Multan Sultans: 7

Won by Lahore Qalandars: 7

No Result: 0

MS vs LQ head-to-head record in Lahore ahead of PSL 2023 Final

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host this year's Pakistan Super League final. The Qualifier 1 match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars was also played at this stadium, with the Multan-based franchise emerging victorious.

So far, the two franchises have clashed seven times in Lahore, with the home side winning four games. In PSL 2023, both Lahore and Multan have defeated each other once at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Matches Played in Lahore: 7

Won by Multan Sultans: 3

Won by Lahore Qalandars: 4

No Result: 0

Last 5 MS vs LQ matches

Lahore Qalandars have been the more dominant team in recent encounters between the two sides. Lahore have defeated Multan thrice in their last five encounters, including the PSL 2022 Final.

However, Multan will have a lot of confidence as they crushed the Qalandars just a few days ago in Lahore. Multan scored 160/5 in 20 overs and then bowled their rivals out for 76 runs, the lowest total recorded in T20s at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Here's a short summary of their last five meetings ahead of the PSL 2023 final:

MS (160/5) beat LQ (76) by 84 runs, Mar 15, 2023. LQ (180/9) beat MS (159/7) by 21 runs, Mar 4, 2023. LQ (175/6) beat MS (174/6) by 1 run, Feb 13, 2023. LQ (180/5) beat MS (138) by 42 runs, Feb 27, 2022. MS (163/2) beat LQ (135/9) by 28 runs, Feb 23, 2022.

