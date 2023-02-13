MS vs LQ, PSL 2023: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan pitch history and T20 records

The PSL 2023 will kick off tonight at the Multan Cricket Stadium with a rematch of last year's final between Multan Sultans (MS) and Lahore Qalandars (LQ). Multan were quite dominant in the previous Pakistan Super League season, but they fell short in the summit clash against Lahore.

The Sultans will be keen to avenge that loss as they prepare to start the new season on their home turf. The Qalandars, on the other hand, will aim to kick off their title defense with a win against one of the best teams in the recent history of the PSL.

Before PSL 2023 gets underway in Multan, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20s hosted by this venue.

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan T20 Records & stats

T20 matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 100* - Rilee Rossouw (MS) vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2020.

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Sohail Tanvir (MS) vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2020.

Highest team score: 199/5 - Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2020.

Lowest team score: 123 - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Multan Sultans, 2020.

Average first-innings score: 169

Multan Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue has been great for batting. Multan won all three of their matches on home soil in PSL 2020. The average first-innings score is 169, which highlights that the batters have a good time playing in Multan.

Multan Cricket Stadium last PSL match

In the last PSL match at this stadium, Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators by 30 runs. A 44-ball century from Rilee Rossouw guided the Sultans to a fantastic total of 199/5 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 200 for a win, the Gladiators finished with 169/7 to lose the match by 30 runs. 14 sixes were hit in that match. A total of 12 wickets fell in 40 overs, with spinners picking up four of them.

