MS vs QG Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2023 Match

The Multan Sultans will lock horns with the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2023 tonight (February 15). The match will start at 8:00 pm IST in Multan.

Mohammad Rizwan's men will be keen to get off the mark in the PSL 2023 standings after suffering a one-run defeat against Lahore Qalandars on Monday night.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, will open their Pakistan Super League 2023 campaign tonight. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led outfit will be keen to perform well in PSL 2023 after narrowly missing out on a playoffs berth in the previous season.

Before the match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans starts, here's a look at their head-to-head record in the Pakistan Super League.

MS vs QG head-to-head record in PSL

Multan Sultans have a slender lead of 5-4 in the head-to-head record against Quetta Gladiators. The two franchises have met in nine PSL games, with Quetta emerging victorious on four occasions.

MS vs QG head-to-head record in Multan ahead of PSL 2023

The Multan Cricket Stadium will play host to tonight's PSL fixture. The home team Multan Sultans lead Quetta Gladiators 1-0 in PSL games played on their home turf.

Last 5 MS vs QG matches

Multan Sultans have won four of their last five completed games against the Quetta Gladiators. Here is a short summary of the scores from those five matches between Multan and Quetta:

MS (245/3) beat QG (128) by 117 runs, Feb 18, 2022. MS (174/4) beat QG (168) by 6 runs, Jan 31, 2022. MS (183/3) beat QG (73) by 110 runs, Jun 16, 2021. QG (176/7) beat MS (154) by 22 runs, Mar 3, 2021. MS (199/5) beat QG (169/7) by 30 runs, Feb 29, 2020.

Will Multan Sultans record a win against Quetta Gladiators tonight in PSL? Share your predictions in the comments box below.

