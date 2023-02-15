MS vs QG, PSL 2023: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan pitch history and T20 records

The Multan Cricket Stadium will play host to the third game of Pakistan Super League 2023 on Wednesday (February 15). Home side Multan Sultans will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in tonight's PSL 2023 match.

Pakistan's top two wicket-keeper batters Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed will go head-to-head in this match. Rizwan's team Multan Sultans lost their first match of PSL 2023 against Lahore Qalandars by one run. Meanwhile, Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators will play their opening game of PSL 2023 tonight.

The pitch in Multan has been great for batting. Before the third match of PSL 2023 starts, here's a look at some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous games played at this venue.

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan T20 Records & stats

T20 matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 100* - Rilee Rossouw (MS) vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2020.

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Sohail Tanvir (MS) vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2020.

Highest team score: 199/5 - Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2020.

Lowest team score: 123 - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Multan Sultans, 2020.

Average first-innings score: 170

Multan Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The wicket at the Multan Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. The average first-innings score on this pitch is 170, which shows how much the batters have enjoyed playing at this stadium.

Multan Cricket Stadium last PSL match

Multan hosted the opening match of this year's Pakistan Super League on February 13, 2023. Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by one run in that encounter. Multan scored 174/6 in a run-chase of 176.

Four players crossed the 30-run mark in the match. The batters hit a total of 10 sixes, while 12 wickets fell in the game's 40 overs. Spinners accounted for three of the 12 wickets.

