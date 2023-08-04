MSA vs AC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CDU Men's Top End T20 Series, Match 11

The 11th match of the CDU Men's Top End T20 Series will see the Melbourne Stars Academy (MSA) go up against ACT Comets (AC) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, Australia on Friday, August 4.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the MSA v AC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Melbourne Stars Academy have failed to win any of their three matches and are fifth in the points table. They lost their last game against Northern Territory Strikers by three runs.

ACT Comets have also lost as many as three matches and are reeling at the bottom of the standings. They lost their last encounter against Melbourne Renegades Academy by 76 runs.

MSA v AC Match Details

The 11th match of the CDU Men's Top End T20 Series will be played on August 4 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, Australia. The match is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. And the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MSA v AC, CDU Men's Top End T20 Series, Match 11

Date and Time: August 4, 2023, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin, Australia.

MSA v AC Pitch Report

The track at the Marrara Cricket Ground Stadium Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 146 runs.

MSA v AC Form Guide (CDU Men's Top End T20 Series)

Melbourne Stars Academy: L - L - L

ACT Comets: L - L- L

MSA v AC probable playing 11s for today’s match

MSA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MSA Probable Playing 11

Sam Harper(c) (wk), Harry Dixon, Arjun Nair, Thomas Rogers, Harrish Kannan, Sam Elliott, James Doherty, Tom O'Donnell, Toby Gray, Harkirat Bajwa, Reiley Mark.

AC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

AC Probable Playing 11

Nicholas Broes, Zak Keogh, Thomas

Vane-Tempest(wk), Mark Solway, Brad Thomas, Hanno Jacobs(c), Tyler Hays, Zak Honeybrook, Michael McNamara, Lewis Evans, Kai Brunker.

MSA v AC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sam Harper (3 matches, 156 runs, Strike Rate: 138.05)

Sam Harper has scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 138.05 in three matches. He also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps, making him the best pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Top Batter pick

Nicholas Broes (3 matches, 85 runs, 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 113.33, Economy rate: 6.39)

Nicholas Broes is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 85 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 113.33, in addition to taking two wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Arjun Nair (3 matches, 32 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 88.89 and Economy Rate: 7.25)

Arjun Nair can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 32 runs while also scalping eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.25 in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

Wil Parker (2 matches, 5 runs, 2 wickets, Strike rate: 125.00 and Economy Rate: 7.00)

Wil Parker is a breathtaking bowler who has fetched two wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.00.

MSA v AC match captain and vice-captain choices

Arjun Nair

Arjun Nair is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as he is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 32 runs while scalping eight wickets in three matches.

Nicholas Broes

Nicholas Broes has scored 85 runs while taking two wickets in three matches. He will be keen to deliver in this game as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MSA v AC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Arjun Nair - 8 wickets and 32 runs in 3 matches

Sam Harper - 156 runs and in 3 matches

Nicholas Broes - 85 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Hannon Jacobs - 57 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Zak Keogh - 83 runs in 3 matches

MSA v AC match expert tips

Arjun Nair has been bowling well, and he can smash it around with the bat too.

MSA v AC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batters: Tom Fraser Rogers, Nicholas Broes (vc), Tyler Hays, Zak Keogh, Harry Dixon

All-rounders: Arjun Nair (c), Sam Elliott

Bowlers: Xavier Crone, Wil Parker, Hanno Jacobs

MSA v AC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batters: Tom Fraser Rogers (vc), Nicholas Broes, Zak Keogh

All-rounders: Arjun Nair (c), Sam Elliott, Reiley Mark, Brad Thomas

Bowlers: Xavier Crone, Hanno Jacobs, Lewis Evans.