MSK Prasad picks the three toughest calls he took as BCCI chief selector

Former chairman of the selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) MSK Prasad has often been criticised for multiple decisions. The former India wicket-keeper has now picked the three toughest decisions he made during his tenure as chief selector.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda’s Facebook page, MSK Prasad revealed that he feels bad while reflecting on some of his decisions. Of all those, MSK picked out three in particular, namely the decision to omit Ambati Rayudu for the 2019 World Cup, not giving Karun Nair enough opportunities post that epic 300 against England in 2016 or not giving MS Dhoni a farewell match – it is the chief selector who always draws flak.

“Karun Nair has got a triple hundred, and subsequently he played in three or four Test matches and he didn’t do well...again, what happened is for the next one year, couple of India A series he failed. Then we still sent him to England (in 2018), but he didn’t get an opportunity to play. Then he had a tough Ranji Trophy season (2018/19). That’s how he has fallen down,” MSK Prasad reasoned how Karun Nair was given fair number of chances.

About omitting Ambati Rayudu for the World Cup in England, MSK Prasad didn’t disclose any particular reason but said that nobody had anything against Rayudu. The decision led to widespread criticism and debate as India went into the tournament without a stable batter at No.4.

“I feel that we have groomed him (Rayudu) for that slot and eventually we had to send Vijay Shankar in his place. So, that also leaves me a little bit of pain, but there is a reason for it...There is nothing personal thing involved in it, everything revolves around the country and country’s interests,” M. S. K. Prasad, who has played six Tests and 17 ODIs, said.

MSK Prasad deserves credit for giving India 'Kul-Cha'

Kuldeep Yadav (L) and Yuzvendra Chahal (R)

MSK Prasad was also in charge when India decided to leave out Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from India’s limited overs side after the team lost to Pakistan in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy. While Jadeja has made his way back, Ashwin last played in the India Blue in July, 2017.

“After the Champions Trophy, we have given a break to Ashwin and Jadeja. We have brought in Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal, and they were phenomenal...they (Ashwin and Jadeja) were at that time ICC rankings No. 1 and No.2 and we had to move on with them and pick the other guys. So, there was testing that was happening leading up to the World Cup [in 2019],” M. S. K. Prasad further added.

In hindsight, the decision has been vindicated as the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have become regulars in India’s limited overs set-up.

MSK Prasad served as the BCCI selection committee chairman from September 2016 to March this year. His role has been taken over by former India spinner Sunil Joshi.