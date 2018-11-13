MSL 2018: All you need to know about Jozi Stars - Squad, Strengths, Weaknesses and more

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 230 // 13 Nov 2018, 10:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kagiso Rabada and Chris Gayle will be the most important players for Jozi Stars in MSL 2018

Cricket has seen a lot of transformation in the past few years: right from the change in formats to the technological advancements. So much so that, T20 leagues have now become a regular affair in these days.

More importantly, after getting a green signal from their respective cricket boards, these T20 leagues have become a platform for various nations to scout for exciting talents.

In short, the T20 leagues have successfully aided its countries' boards as a talent acquisition entity which eventually unearths some talented players who in future are expected to serve these boards at the international level.

After the successful completion of Afghanistan Premier League, we are all set to witness yet another exciting T20 league in the name of MSL 2018 - Mzansi Super League 2018. The league is scheduled to start from 16 November 2018 with its final slated for 16 December 2018. In this course of one month, a total of 32 matches will take place among the six teams taking part in the league. The six teams taking part in MSL 2018 are Cape Town Blitz, Durban Heat, Jozi Stars, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Paarl Rocks, and Tshwane Spartans.

Qualification criteria in MSL 2018

The MSL 2018 will also have a unique qualification criterion where the top-ranked team will advance to the finals. Meanwhile, the second-ranked and the third-ranked team will contest in an Eliminator. Consequently, the winner of the Eliminator will come up against the top-ranked team for the finals.

Thus, with MSL 2018 not so far away from its start, let us look at the all we need to know about one of the teams taking part in this league. So, in this edition of 'All you need to know about,' we will be having a detailed look at the complete picture of Jozi Stars which is a Johannesburg based franchise. The article would cover everything right from the squad to the strengths and weaknesses.

#1 Jozi Stars: Squad, Home Ground, and Owner

Chris Gayle's presence will be the biggest plus for Jozi Stars

Jozi Stars are yet to announce their captain for the whole of MSL 2018. However, Kagiso Rabada seems the most legit choice. Stars have already released their squad for the coming edition of MSL 2018. Some of the famous names include Chris Gayle, Kagiso Rabada, Daniel Christian, and Reeza Hendricks.

Jozi Stars' Squad for MSL 2018: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Gayle, Dane Vilas (Kolpak), Rassie van der Dussen, Daniel Christian, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Eddie Leie, Pite van Biljon, Duanne Olivier, Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile, Simon Harmer (Kolpak), Calvin Savage, and Alfred Mothoa.

Home Ground: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Owner: CSA (Cricket South Africa).

Proteas Marquee Player: Kagiso Rabada.

International Marquee Player: Chris Gayle (West Indies).

1 / 3 NEXT