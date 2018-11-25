×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

MSL 2018: Giants edge Spartans by 7 runs on D/L method

Press Release
NEWS
News
30   //    25 Nov 2018, 19:55 IST

Giants continued along their winning way in MSL 2018
Giants continued along their winning way in MSL 2018

A wicket apiece by Junior Dala, Sisanda Magala and Carmi le Roux in the opening 5.1 overs proved key as the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants edged the Tshwane Spartans by seven runs on the Duckworth/Lewis Method in their rain-hit Mzansi Super League encounter in Centurion on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 144 for victory, the hosts blew their chances by losing Gihahn Cloete (7), Tony de Zorzi (9) and critically AB de Villiers (1) with what turned out to be the final ball of the match to reach 35 for three when lightning stopped play.

They needed to be on 42 at that stage to get something out of the game, but instead found themselves short as they fell to a third loss in four games.

Mark Boucher’s charges will be kicking themselves, though, after they had done most things right until that final passage of the game.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, they restricted their Port Elizabeth opposition to 143 for nine after Lutho Sipamla and Jeevan Mendis shared seven wickets between them at SuperSport Park.

After a 40-run opening stand between top-scorer and Man of the Match Marco Marais, who clubbed 47 off 41 balls (5 fours, 1 six), and captain Jon-Jon Smuts (19) the visitors were pegged back regularly thanks to the two home bowlers.

Sipamla stepped up admirably in the wake of the blow to his side this week when star bowler Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the competition through injury, by grabbing three for 29, including two wickets in two balls.

Sri Lankan leg-break bowler Mendis was even better, nabbing four for 22 with his spin.

Apart from Marais, Rudi Second (26) was the only other batsmen to reach the 20s.

It left the home side a fairly gettable target to chase, but their poor start as well as the rain meant they blew it.

For the Giants, the result left them second on the table and saw them close the gap on leaders, the Cape Town Blitz, at the top of the table.

Topics you might be interested in:
Mzansi Super League 2018 (MSL T20) Nelson Mandela Bay Stars Tshwane Spartans Junior Dala
Press Release
NEWS
MSL T20 2018: Spartans edge Rocks in cliff-hanger
RELATED STORY
MSL 2018: Match 4, Paarl Rocks vs Tshwane Spartans-...
RELATED STORY
MSL 2018 Match 1, Cape Town Blitz vs Tshwane Spartans:...
RELATED STORY
MSL 2018, Match 7, Cape Town Blitz vs Nelson Mandela Bay...
RELATED STORY
MSL 2018 Match 8: Durban Heat vs Nelson Mandela Bay...
RELATED STORY
Mzansi Super League: 5 stars to keep an eye out for in...
RELATED STORY
MSL 2018, Match 6, Durban Heat vs Tshwane Spartans:...
RELATED STORY
MSL T20 Match 2, Jozi Stars vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants...
RELATED STORY
Mzansi Super League 2018: Key Player to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
AB de Villiers: 5 Best T20 knocks
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us