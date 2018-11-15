MSL 2018 Match 1, Cape Town Blitz vs Tshwane Spartans: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

AB De Villiers to lead Tshwane Spartans in MSL 2018

The Mzansi Super League is set to begin its maiden journey in South Africa and Cape Town Blitz are set to be in action against Tshwane Spartans in the inaugural fixture of the MSL 2018 at the Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, November 16.

Tshwane Spartans

Tshwane Spartans will be skippered by former South African spearhead and Mr 360 AB de Villiers whose versatile batting style and fielding skills always raise eyebrows of opponents.

Batting

Skipper Skipper AB de Villiers will be eager to mark his T20 comeback with a blistering knock. The batsman poses an impressive strike rate of 150.94 in IPL and is expected to entertain the crowd with some breathtaking shots. While Spartans also have a strong performer in Eoin Morgan, who, with 5518 runs and 28 T20 fifties to his name, is expected to give a tough time to the bowlers. Except these two, they will also bank on the likes of Rilee Rossouw and Theunis de Bruyn to excel their best in the opener.

Bowling

In this department, the team relies heavily on the performance of Lungi Ngidi. The pacer is one of best T20 spearheads these days and it will be up to him to put his best foot forward and provide early breakthroughs. While Rory Frylink, Jeevan Media and Rory Kleinveldt are other names that are capable to put pressure on the batsman.

Expected Playing XI

AB de Villiers (C), Eoin Morgan, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Gihahn Cloete, Robbie Frylinck, Jeevan Mendis, Rory Kleinveldt, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Birch and Dean Elgar.

Cape Town Blitz

David Malan will lead Cape Town Blitz in inaugural fixture

In the absence of Farhaan Behardein, Cape Town Blitz will be led by the England's dynamic batsman David Malan, whose batting wizardry is no secret. The team will need him to use his previous experience with Middlesex and guide team off to a winning start.

Batting

The Blitz will bank on the likes of Janneman Malan and Dawid Malan to provide them with a good opening stand. Malan has an impressive average of 50 in his T20I career and cracked an impressive 54-ball 85 in the warm-up fixture against Paarl Rocks. While Janneman finished as the leading run scorer for Western Province scoring 178 runs in four outing in Africa T20 Cup and these two are expected to take the team off to a brisk start.

Meanwhile, the Blitz poses a strong middle order in Quinton de Kock, Asif Ali and Jason Smith. All three have been in good form in recent times and are capable of getting the team toward a decent total in case of early jolts.

Bowling

South African pacer Dale Steyn will lead the pace attack along with Andile Phehlukwayo. Both are integral parts of the international lineup and boast of a lot of experience under their belt. While Left-arm spinner George Linde has done well at the first-class level and he will have a big role to play in the middle overs.

Expected Playing XI

Dawid Malan (C), Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Asif Ali, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, George Linde and