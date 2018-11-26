MSL 2018 Match 12, Cape Town Blitz vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Cape Town Blitz aim to get back on winning track.

Both Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Cape Town Blitz will look to consolidate their top spot in the twelfth fixture of the Mzansi Super League 2018 at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, November 27.

In their previous meeting on November 21, Cape Town Blitz emerged victorious by 12 runs. Batting first, The Blitz posted a challenging total of 175 on the board and then restricted the Giants to 132/6 in 16 overs to secure the game by 12 runs (DLS Method).

Cape Town Blitz

Cape Town Blitz find themselves at the pole position of the MSL points table with seventeen points from five group games. They have notched four wins and a sole defeat which came in their previous game against Paarl Rocks.

Batting

Janneman Malan currently tops the runs charts with 202 runs and has been a consistent performer in all games with scores of 19, 31, 57, 66 and 29. He along with de Kock will once again hold the key for the Blitz. Asif Ali and skipper Farhaan Behardien failed to make an impact last time out and will look to come up with a much better performance against the Giants.

Bowling

Dale Steyn and George Linde are the main weapons for the Blitz when it comes to bowling. Steyn has taken six wickets in four matches. Linde is just behind him with five wickets in as many matches and the team will need these two to scalp a few wickets early on. Aside from these two they will also need Andile Phehlukwayo to come out with his best and put pressure on Giants batsmen.

Expected Playing XI

Farhaan Behardien (C), Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ferisco Adams/Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Dane Piedt, Malusi Siboto, Dale Steyn, Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Bay Giants look to avenge their defeat against the Blitz

Bay Giants find themselves on the second position of the MSL points table with twelve points in four group games. They have secured three wins and a sole defeat so far; the latter coming in their previous game against the Blitz, which they would like to avenge.

Batting

Ben Duckett is Giants' leading run scorer and is amongst the top five on the run-scorers chart with 122 runs in four matches at an average of 40.66. Marco Marais, who scored 47 last time around against Tshwane Spartans, will be their key figure in the middle order. Skipper JJ Smuts is another batsman whom they will look at to lay a strong foundation.

Bowling

Chris Morris and Junior Dala have both taken four wickets apiece and the Giants will be counting on the duo to rattle the Blitz's top order with the new ball. Morris notched a couple of wickets in the two sides' previous encounter and will be expected to replicate his performance here.

Expected Playing XI

JJ Smuts (C), Ben Duckett, Wihan Lubbe, Christiaan Jonker, Rudi Second (wk), Chris Morris, Sisanda Magala, Carmi le Roux, Imran Tahir, Junior Dala and Marco Marais.