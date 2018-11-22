MSL 2018 Match 8: Durban Heat vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Bay Giants hope for a better effort in batting

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants will aim to get back on the winning track when they host the Durban Heat in the eighth fixture of the MSL 2018 at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday, November 23.

Both Giants and Durban have played two fixtures till date and are ranked on third and fourth on the points table with four points each.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Giants are coming into this game on the back of a 12 run loss to Cape Town Blitz, and they will be itching to get back on the winning track.

Batting

Heino Kuhn was their key performer against Jozi Star as he scored 55 runs off just 35 balls and him along with Ben Duckett (23) will be their key figures against Durban. Apart from these two, none of the top or middle-order batsmen managed even 10-run mark. Openers Marco Marais and skipper JJ Smuts once against failed to make it count and it will be essential that these two provide decent contributions at the top order.

Bowling

On the bowling front, Chris Morris and Mclaren picked up two wickets each and they will be expected to replicate it against Durban. While Skipper Smuts was seen playing this part in bowling and got the wicket of Janneman Malan. The skipper is expected to trouble the Heats with his left-arm spin. Except them, Imran Tahir and Junior Dala are the other bowlers in the lineup, with the ability to trouble any batting unit on their day and both these players will be the biggest threat for Durban.

Expected Playing XI

JJ Smuts (C), Ben Duckett, Heino Kuhn, Christiaan Jonker, Chris Morris, Ryan McLaren, Rudi Second, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala and Marco Marais.

Durban Heat

Durban Heat aim easy win against Giants

After the three-wicket defeat at the hands of Cape Town Blitz, Durban managed to get back on winning ways against Tshwane Spartans and this will certainly boost their confidence ahead of an important clash against Giants.

Batting

Khaya Zondo (25 runs off 11 balls) and Albie Morkel (26 runs off 12 balls) are batting at a strike rate around 200, which clearly demonstrates their approach during the game and both will hold the key in case of early jolts.

Except these two, they will also bank on the likes of openers Morne van Wyk and Hashim Amla, both who failed to convert their starts in both games. It'll be essential for the team that at least one of them go for big against the Giants.

Bowling

Bowling has not been a matter of concern for them as most of their bowlers have chipped in with wickets at regular intervals. While Keshav Maharaj claimed a three-wicket haul against the Blitz, Kyle Abbott picked a four-for the last time out and these two will be expected to provide early breakthroughs.

While Vernon Philander, de Lange, and Albie Morkel were not an easy hit for the batsmen they will be backed by skipper to continue the good work.

Expected Playing XI

Albie Morkel (C), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Marchant de Lange, Kyle Abbott, Tladi Bokako, Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, and Khaya Zondo.