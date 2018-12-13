MSL T20 2018: League gets funkier for the knock out stages

Mzansi Super League has added a bit of funk and variety in the final week of the tournament with a new dimention logo as the tournament reaches an exciting climax with the Play-Off and Final set to take place this coming weekend.

The new, colourful logo was officially unveiled on Thursday morning, adding to the thrilling cricket that has been on display in the tournament first edition.

“It is summer time, and we have decided to add in more spunk and colour to this brand to go with the explosive cricket that has been dished out over the last month from the six teams,” said Cricket South Africa Acting Head of Communications, Koketso Gaofetoge.

“We have reached the most critical stages of the Mzansi Super League where an inagural champion will be crowned hence the addition of the already unique trophy design to the logo; and also because the deep colours added in signify courage, boldness and power - – something that we have seen aplenty in the last few weeks.

“In addition to this, we will also announce some high-profile pre-match entertainment features that will form part of both the Play-Off and the Final. We promise that the fans at the venue and those watching across the world will not be left disappointed.”

The tightly-contested tournament playoff spots were confirmed at the end of the round-robin stages on Wednesday with the Paarl Rocks finishing third in the league standings and clinching the final spot in the Play-Offs – beating off challenges from the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Tshwane Spartans and Durban Heat – to meet Jozi Stars in the all critical eliminator at Bidvest Wanderers in Johannesburg this Friday evening (7pm start).

The winner from this knockout clash will face Cape Town Blitz at PPC Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon (3.30pm start).

Tickets for both the Play-Off and the Final fixtures are already available across Ticketpro (www.ticketpros.co.za), Spar, CNA, Jet, Edgars and Caltex retail outlets around the country.

There are four main award categories that will form part of the trophy presentation ceremony that will take place after the Final on Sunday.

