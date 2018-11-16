MSL T20 Match 2, Jozi Stars vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants : Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Former Proteas Wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Vilas will lead Jozi Stars

Both Jozi Stars and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants are set to make their MSL debut when they go up against each other in the second fixture of the Mzansi Super League 2018 at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, November 17.

Jozi Stars

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Vilas will captain the Jozi Stars in the MSL 2018. The 33-year-old wicketkeeper is an experienced campaigner who has also played Test cricket for the Proteas.

Batting

In a major boost for stars, universe boss Chris Gayle has confirmed his participation for the first weekend of the tournament. The destructive opener is capable of wreaking havoc if not dismissed early on and his team will need him to be at his best against the Giants. Skipper Vilas has been in tremendous form and was the leading run-getter for Lancashire in this year's County Championship.

Except these two they will also bank on the likes of all-rounder Dan Christian and Rassie van der Dussen to play their part and get the team towards a big target.

Bowling

In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada will pose a major threat to opponents. The Proteas pacer has taken 55 wickets in his 44 T20 outings and he is expected to lead the brigade full of local talents. Paceman Duanne Olivier and off-spinner Simon Harmer are two other bowlers in this line-up with the potential to take wickets and curb the flow of runs.

Expected Playing XI

Dane Vilas (C), Ryan Rickelton, Petrus van Biljon, Dan Christian, Duanne Olivier, Calvin Savage, Eddie Leie, Beuran Hendricks, Simon Harmer, Chris Gayle and Rassie van der Dussen.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

JJ Smuts will lead Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in MSL 2018

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants have named batsman South African Batsman Jon-Jon Smuts as their skipper for the MSL 2018.

Batting

Jason Roy has an impressive strike-rate of 145.12 in T20Is and the onus will be on him to provide a flying start to the innings. While Marco Marais had a successful Africa T20 tournament where he scored 359 runs in 6 matches for Border team. The batsman boasts of an outstanding strike-rate of 197.25 and he will be eager to showcase his supremacy in MSL 2018. They will also need Christian Jonker and skipper JJ Smuts to play their part and get the team towards decent scores.

Bowling

Imran Tahir and Aaron Phansigo are the Giants main weapons in the bowling department. Tahir has taken 58 wickets in just 37 outings for the Proteas in T20Is while Aaron Phansigo boasts of a lot of experience under his belt and has taken 109 wickets in his T20 career. These two will be expected to rattle down the opposition batting order. Junior Dala is a dangerous pacer and will be key in both the powerplay and death overs.

Expected Playing XI

JJ Smuts (C), Dyllan Matthews, Heino Kuhn, Christian Jonker, Ryan McLaren, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Carmi le Roux, Jason Roy, Marco Marais and Ben Duckett.