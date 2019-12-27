Mujeeb Ur Rahman becomes the youngest to 100 wickets in T20 Cricket

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Afghanistan's spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman became the youngest player to take 100 wickets in T20 cricket, breaking his Afghan teammate Rashid Khan's record. Mujeeb, at the age of 18 years 271 days, claimed this feat in 96 matches and eclipsed the previous record held by Rashid Khan at 18 years 360 days.

Mujeeb, playing for the Cumilla Warriors, bowled Liton Das in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to pick up the 100th T20 wicket of his career. Despite having a poor run in the first half of 2019, Mujeeb found his rhythm in the BPL after claiming eight wickets in six innings thus far.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman stands at the second spot behind Rashid Khan in the ICC Bowler's rankings for T20s. He has claimed 20 wickets for Afghanistan in 16 matches at an economy rate of 5.4. Well known for his ability to chirp wickets with the new ball, Mujeeb first came into the limelight for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL in 2018.

Claiming 14 wickets in 11 outings in his debut season of IPL, Mujeeb flourished under the veteran Ravichandran Ashwin and bowled at an economy rate of less than 7. However, Mujeeb had a poor run in the following year, bowling at an economy rate of 10.05 in IPL 2019 and also conceded 66 runs in a match versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was dropped after claiming only three wickets in 5 innings.

Middlesex recently signed Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the next season's T20 Blast, after he represented the same side in 2019 as well.