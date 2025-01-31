“Mujhe pata laga woh toh Punjabi hai” - When a Pakistan legend shared some interesting thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah

Former Pakistan captain and legend Wasim Akram shared his thoughts on Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Talking on Sportskeeda's 'Match ki Baat' in 2024, Wasim Akram revealed that he only recently learned that Bumrah is a Punjabi.

"Mujhe pata laga hai woh toh Punjabi hai. Naam se pehle mujhe itna dhyaan nahi tha Bumrah Bumrah kehte the. Proper Punjabi hai aur Punjabi music sunta hai ladka humara. That's just good to know (I got to that he is a Punjabi. I did not think of it by his name as we would call him Bumrah, Bumrah. He is a proper Punjabi and our boy listens Punjabi music)," he said. (0:17)

Trending

Akram also went on to praise Bumrah and said that irrespective of the format, the pacer is the best bowler in the world in the current era.

"Duniya ka best bowler jo aap naam lete hai na aaj kal de daur mai, pehle aap red-ball ki baat karte hai, phir T20 mai aa jate hai phir 50-over mai aa jata hai, aap kahe na teeno format mai kon hai? Woh ek hi naam aata hai Jasprit Bumrah (The best bowler in the world in the current era, take the red-ball format, T20, or 50 overs, if you ask who is it in all three formats, there is only one name - Jasprit Bumrah)," Wasim stated. (0:05)

The former Pakistan legend also lauded Bumrah for his skills, saying that the Bumrah swings the ball both ways, has good pace, good variations and a good yorker as well. He acknowledged Bumrah as a complete bowler.

Wasim Akram on what is the 'X' factor that sets Jasprit Bumrah apart

Jasprit Bumrah is regarded as the greatest bowler across formats in current times. Talking about an 'X' factor that makes him different, Wasim Akram pointed to his knowledge of how to outfox the batters and get them out.

"'X' factor mostly people tell is his pace. He does have the pace but the 'X' factor apart from pace is that he knows how to fox the batters, how to get the batter out, what the situation is and what delivery to bowl to which batter in what situation. He has learnt this quickly and that is why he is consistent," Wasim reckoned. (0:50)

The former Pakistan bowler added that he only believes a player as a bowler when he is good in all three formats and especially Test cricket. Akram termed Bumrah as a treat to watch in Test cricket and claimed that he is even better in the longest format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news