MUL vs KAR prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will cross swords in the 23rd match of 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday, February 16.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, are sitting pretty on top of the table with 12 points and a net run rate of 0.688. They started their campaign with six wins on the trot but the Lahore Qalandars defeated them by a mammoth margin of 52 runs in their last match on February 11.

After being put in to bat first, the Qalandars racked up a decent score of 182 for four on the board. Fakhar Zaman scored 60 runs off 37 balls with six fours and two sixes. Following the early dismissal of Abdullah Shafique, Zaman and Kamran Ghulam put on 86 for the second wicket.

Ghulam was a tad circumspect and scored 42 with six fours. Mohammad Hafeez smashed one four and three sixes on his way to a quickfire 29-ball 43. But it was Phil Salt's unbeaten 13-ball 26 that propelled the Qalandars past the 180-run mark.

The Sultans struggled in their run-chase and were bowled out for 130 in 19.3 overs. Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, Tim David and Khushdil Shah scored in the 20s, but none could carry on and build the innings. Zaman Khan's three-wicket haul blew the Qalandars away.

The Kings, led by Babar Azam, meanwhile, have had a horrendous campaign thus far. Having lost all seven of their matches, they are languishing at the bottom with a disastrous net run rate of -1.214. The Kings need to win their remaining three games to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

They will go into the game on the back of a one-run loss at the hands of Shadab Khan's Islamabad United. After being put in to bat, United scored 191 for seven. A number of 20s from their batters made sure the team nearly breached the 200-run mark.

Qasim Akram and Imad Wasim scored half-centuries in the Kings' run-chase, but failed to take their team home. Sharjeel Khan also chipped in with a 29-ball knock of 44.

Will the Kings (KAR) beat the Sultans (MUL)?

Babar Azam. (Courtesy: PSL Twitter)

The Kings have gone nowhere in their campaign so far and find themselves in a do-or-die situation in their next game.

The Sultans, on the other hand, are almost through to the playoffs and may drop their guard a bit. The Kings may fancy their chances of a win in the next game.

Prediction: Karachi Kings to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Kings beat the Sultans? Yes No 0 votes so far