MUL vs PES prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will cross swords in the 16th match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday, February 10. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host this clash.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, have been on an absolute rampage in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Having won all five of their matches, they are sitting pretty on top of the points table. Their net run rate of 1.073 is also the best among the teams.

They will go into the game on the back of a resounding 57-run win over the Zalmi on Saturday, February 5. After being sent in to bat, the Sultans went hammer and tongs to rack up a massive score of 222 for the loss of three wickets on the board.

Once again it was Rizwan who came to the party and showed what he is capable of with the bat. The captain top-scored for the Sultans with a 53-ball 82, decorated with eight fours and one six. There was no stopping him once he got going.

Rizwan and Masood stitched together a 85-run stand for the opening wicket to lay the platform for the Sultans. Masood and Sohaib Maqsood played handy cameos of 35 and 25 respectively. From there on, Tim David and Khushdil Shah took charge.

The duo put on 69 runs for the third wicket off a mere 31 balls to propel the Sultans. David carried his good form, smashing 51 runs off 19 while Shah stayed unbeaten on a seven-ball 21. Salman Irshad, Shoaib Malik and Usman Qadir got one wicket apiece for the Zalmi.

The Zalmi could hardly get going in their run-chase as they managed to score 165 for eight in 20 overs. Hazratullah Zazai made 43 off 32 balls with five fours and one six.

Shahnawaz Dahani and Imran Tahir got three wickets apiece to break the backbone of Zalmi's batting. Ben Cutting wielded the willow to good effect and scored 52 off 31, but his effort went in vain.

Can the Zalmi (PES) beat the Sultans (MUL)?

The Sultans have looked unstoppable in the current PSL season. They have delivered in all three departments and so are unbeaten. The Zalmi have had their fair share of struggles. The Sultans will go into the next game as firm favorites.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win this match.

