MUL vs QUE Prediction: Who will win today's PSL 2021 match?

The group stage of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) is winding down as the Multan Sultans take on the Quetta Gladiators in Match 24 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

A win for the Multan Sultans would help them establish a stronghold over the final playoff spot. Currently with three wins from seven games and a net run rate of +0.153, Mohammad Rizwan's side can pull clear of the Karachi Kings in fifth place.

The Quetta Gladiators, who are dead last on the PSL 2021 points table with two wins from eight games, are barely clinging on to their hopes of making the knockout stage. They need to win their next two matches, against the Sultans and the Kings, to stand a chance of sealing the final playoff spot.

In the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL 2021, the Sultans have been perfect. With wins over the Kings and the Peshawar Zalmi, they have put themselves in a decent position after a disappointing stint in Karachi.

The Gladiators had a terrible start to life in Abu Dhabi, with losses to Islamabad United and the Zalmi. But after recording a win over the Lahore Qalandars, they will look to find some momentum, which is incredibly tough to come by in a league as competitive and unpredictable as the PSL.

PSL 2021: MUL vs QUE Match Prediction

The Multan Sultans have form on their side heading into Match 24 of PSL 2021 against the Quetta Gladiators.

Captain Rizwan has been their biggest match-winner in PSL 2021, with his unbeaten 82 off 56 balls taking the team over the line in the previous game. He had support from Sohaib Maqsood, with Rilee Rossouw and Khushdil Shah having come up with meaningful contributions as well.

In the bowling department, Shahnawaz Dhani returned to form with a four-wicket haul after an expensive outing in the first game of the PSL 2021 Abu Dhabi leg. Imran Khan and Imran Tahir have caught the eye as well, although Sohail Tanvir hasn't picked up a wicket yet in the resumption.

The Sultans have not put in a comprehensive all-round bowling display recently in PSL 2021, which could turn out to be a telling factor against the Gladiators, whose batting probably won't be able to handle the threat of a lethal attack.

In the absence of their star overseas recruits Faf du Plessis and Andre Russell, whose availability for this PSL 2021 clash isn't known, the Gladiators have struggled to find a consistent source of runs. Jake Weatherald and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed are probably the only two players who've scored in more than one game, with highly-rated youngster Azam Khan finally coming to the party against the Qalandars.

In sharp contrast to the Sultans, the Gladiators bowling attack clicked together in the previous game. Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Nawaz scalped at least two wickets each, taking some pressure off the fifth bowler and ensuring that the pressure was maintained throughout the innings.

The toss hasn't had as much of an impact as many expected it to in the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL 2021, with batting first and chasing having almost an equal split of wins. The outcome of this game could hinge on the performance of Rizwan, who could trigger a Sultans batting collapse if he is dismissed cheaply. However, if the 29-year-old continues his good form, his team can be backed to get over the line.

Overall, this PSL 2021 contest between the Multan Sultans and the Quetta Gladiators is too close to call. Since the Sultans are unbeaten in the PSL 2021 Abu Dhabi leg and the Gladiators have been far from convincing in this year's tournament, the former could have the edge. We may see the first team eliminated from the PSL 2021 playoff race in Match 24.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win

