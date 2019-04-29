Mumbai T20 League: Teams announce list of retained players for Season 2

What's the story?

Preparations have started for Mumbai T20 League Season 2

Mumbai city's Premier T20 competition, Mumbai T20 League Season 2 is set to start soon as teams have announced the list of retained players for the upcoming edition. Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer are a few of the notable players who have been retained by their respective franchises.

The background

Mumbai T20 League Season 1 was held last year with 8 teams participating in the tournament. Triumph Knights Mumbai North East won the inaugural edition as the tournament was closely competed. Two new teams would get added to the second edition with the auctions set to take place in the coming days. In view of the same, the list of retained players was announced on the league's website.

The details

Each team had the option to retain 2 players ahead of the auctions. All the teams except North Mumbai Panthers have retained 2 players with the Panthers going with only one player into the auctions.

The defending champions Triumph Knights have held on to talented batsman Suryakumar Yadav and medium pace bowler Akash Parkar. Shivam Dube and Mumbai's Ranji skipper Siddhesh Lad were the two players retained by Shivaji Park Lions.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer is one among the two players retained by NaMo Bandra Blasters with the other player being Eknath Kerkar. Jay Bista and Dhrumil Matkar will play for the SoBo Supersonics yet again while Prithvi Shaw was the only retained player by North Mumbai Panthers. Shubham Ranjane and pacer Tushar Deshpande will yet again play for ARCS Andheri in Season 2.

The season 2 is set to start from May 14.

What's next?

Mumbai has been one of the most important cities for Indian cricket with a number of players emerging out of Maharashtra's capital. The Mumbai T20 League is set to give rise to more such players in the future.