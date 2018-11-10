Munaf Patel retires from all forms of the game

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 358 // 10 Nov 2018, 11:06 IST

Munaf Patel during the 2011 World Cup

Indian pacer Munaf Patel, who was part of the World Cup winning side in 2011, has decided to call it quits from all forms of the game. The 35-year-old, who is set to play in the T10 league in Dubai later this month, last played for India in 2011.

Conceding that his 'fitness is not the same', Munaf, in an interview with The Indian Express, added that there is no motivation left in him and he would like to make way for the younger generation.

The pacer, identified as one of the fastest bowlers in the country during his early years, dropped his speed considerably, but was known for his pinpoint accuracy and subtle variations.

He was last seen in action in the IPL last year, where he played two games for the Gujarat Lions.

Munaf joins a long list of cricketers who called it a day recently - his teammates Mohammad Kaif, Praveen Kumar and RP Singh are some of the names who quit the game recently.

Born in the small town of Bharuch, Munaf made his India debut in March 2006, against England in a Test. He was included in the ODI team soon after, and was one of the products of the MRF Pace Academy, training under Dennis Lillee.

Injuries were a major deterrent throughout his career, forcing him to forego his pace, his most potent weapon. He changed into a measured bowler, and was India's third-highest wicket-taker in the 2011 World Cup, picking up 11 wickets with his medium-pace.

“There is no special reason. Youngsters are there waiting for chances and it doesn’t look nice if I keep hanging on. The main thing is there is no motivation left. I was part of World Cup winning team in 2011; there can’t be a greater high than that,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

He ended with 35 wickets in 13 Tests, 86 wickets from 70 ODIs and four scalps from three T20Is.