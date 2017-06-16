Murali Vijay looking to make comeback in the Sri Lanka series

Vijay has not played since the series against Australia.

Vijay was part of India’s home Test season

What’s The Story?

Indian Test opener Murali Vijay has said that he was targeting the Sri Lanka series that follows the short limited-overs tour to West Indies, to make a comeback into the national setup.

The 32-year-old right-hander, who missed the entire Indian Premier League, where he was slated to play for the Kings XI Punjab, because of a wrist injury, said that he was recovering well and the layoff from the game had given some time to think about his game and about himself.

“I have had an operation. I am hoping all will be well and I should be all right by then. I got the time to think about myself and my batting while concentrating on my fitness,”

“I am in the process of recovering. Have a few more days to go. I want to be at my best fitness-wise,” The right-hander told PTI

In case you didn't know...

The Tamil Nadu right-hander did not feature in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League because of a wrist and shoulder injury. He underwent a surgery for the blow and is currently recovering from the injury he sustained.

The heart of the matter

Vijay further added that in his time away from the game, has helped spend some time with his family and also complemented the Indian Cricket team, currently in England, on their splendid Champions Trophy performance, so far.

He further added that fitness was an area where he was putting a lot of his focus upon and expressed happiness to be working with the National Cricket Academy trainer Rajinikanth in Chennai.

What’s next?

Vijay’s last match for India was the final Test of the series against Australia at Dharamshala, after which he could not participate in the IPL. After the Champions Trophy, India travel to the West Indies for a short limited-overs series, comprising of 5 ODIs and 1 T20I. Post that tour, they play Sri Lanka in their own backyard, in a 3 Test, 5 ODIs and 1 t20I in August.

Author’s take

It is indeed good to hear that Vijay was recovering well and looking to get back to playing competitive cricket soon. The right-hander has become one of the pillars of the Indian Test line-up and will look to get back to the setup and help India win many more matches.