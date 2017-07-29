Murali Vijay set for a return in the TNPL

After being ruled out of India-Sri Lanka Test series, Vijay made a return to the net session during his team's practice in the TNPL.

Murali Vijay was ruled out of India's tour to Sri Lanka owing to his wrist injury

What's the story?

Indian Test opener, Murali Vijay, returned to the net session while playing for Kovai Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. According to the Times of India, he had a half an hour long net session in which at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Apart from facing Pacers like K Vignesh and M Mohammed, Vijay effortlessly hitting the spin deliveries by Mohammad.

J Syed Mohammed, the skipper of Kovai Kings, spoke about the same and said, “A lot depends on how he feels about himself. But from what we see he is shaping up well. Last year he did play a couple of games for us, so this time (depending on fitness) he could well join us in the latter half."

In case you didn't know...

Vijay was ruled out of India's tour of Sri Lanka due to an injury that he sustained on his right wrist earlier this month. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) advised him to take rest after he experienced frequent pain in his wrist during his comeback match in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) first division league.

The details

Captain Mohammad stated that Vijay is unlikely to play in their upcoming match on Saturday against Chepauk Super Gillies. However, he indicated that Vijay could play in the later half of the tournament. In order to do that, this right-handed batsman will have to clear his fitness test in order to do become a participant in the tournament.

Vijay, also known as the Monk, himself did not make any statements about his return to the field. When asked about his practice session, he responded with an affirmative gesture which confirmed that he liked being back in action.

What's next?

Murali Vijay may play the next few matches for the Kovai Kings. He will also hope for a call-up in the Indian squad for the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka.

Author's take

Vijay is a credible batsman and is highly dependable when it comes to the Test format. His role as the opening batsman explains the credit he beholds in batting when it comes to the Test format. His injury caused him to be dropped from the Test squad at the last moment.

However, the recent news about his net practice sessions indicates that he is on the road to a speedy recovery. After having attained full recovery, he might continue to play in the TNPL or he will join Virat Kohli & Co. in their 3-match Test series on their tour of Sri Lanka.