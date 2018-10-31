×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Mushfiqur Rahim set to get his old role back

Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
News
451   //    31 Oct 2018, 12:01 IST

Mushfiqur Rahim is one of the best batsmen that Bangladesh has ever produced.
Mushfiqur Rahim is one of the best batsmen that Bangladesh has ever produced.

Bangladesh are all set to face Zimbabwe in a two-match Test series, commencing on 3 November at the Sylhet International Stadium. Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim is also set to get his old role, that of a wicket-keeper batsman, back. 

Despite growing up as a wicket-keeper batsman during his age-group cricket days, Mushfiqur started his international career in 2005 as a specialist batsman at Lord's. Playing for a year as just a batsman, Mushfiqur donned the keeping gloves during Bangladesh's first ever T20I against Zimbabwe in Khulna, back in 2006.

Since then, Mushfiqur has been Bangladesh's number one wicket-keeper. 

Musfiqur Rahim has represented Bangladesh in 331 international matches so far, and has kept wickets in 303 of them as a designated wicket-keeper. He has recorded 282 catches and 81 stumping to his name in the process. 

But, in the recent past, he has been forced to hand over the gloves to others. Mushfiqur has always been reluctant to go away from keeping. Despite this, the team management decided to give the gloves to players like Liton Das and Nurul Hasan.

It has been a popular opinion in Bangladesh team management that Mushfiqur will be delivering more if he hands over wicket-keeping to someone else. But, he has always been keen to get back his wicket-keeping role. 

"I still believe that wicket-keeping helps me in my batting. I can see how the wicket behaves during opposition's batting. Every batsman has their own way to get prepared to bat on as knocking before the match or something else. The wicket-keeping plays a huge role in preparation." Mushfiqur Rahim said to bdnews24.com on Tuesday. 

The right-handed batsman has a contrasting view/ Mushfiqur said: "I have no objection in leaving the wicket-keeper role, but I know where I am more confident."

But, Mushfiqur's eagerness is not the reason behind his latest opportunity to keep wickets. Habibul Bashar, the former captain of Bangladesh who currently serves as a selector, said that the unavailability of Shakib Al Hasan has prompted them to include an extra bowler or batsman to the playing XI, and that's why they want Mushfiqur to keep wickets again. 

"Unavailability of Shakib resulted in losing a specialist batsman and number-one bowler. So, it became necessary to add an extra bowler or batsman in the XI, and we have decided to give wicket-keeping back Mushfiqur to create a chance for an extra bowler or batsman." Habibul said on why they considered Mushfiqur for wicket-keeping again. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Mushfiqur Rahim
Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
Mushfiqur Rahim insists on recovering before the Zimbabwe...
RELATED STORY
Mushfiqur inspires me most, says Imrul Kayes after...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test series: 5 Key players for...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh include four new faces for Zimbabwe Tests
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2018, 2nd ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
5 interesting stats from Bangladesh-Zimbabwe 3rd ODI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh ODI squad to face Zimbabwe announced
RELATED STORY
Imrul Kayes shines as Bangladesh outclass Zimbabwe
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
BAN 271/8 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 243/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 28 runs
BAN VS ZIM live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
ZIM 246/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 250/3 (44.1 ov)
Bangladesh win by 7 wickets
ZIM VS BAN live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 26 Oct
ZIM 286/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 288/3 (42.1 ov)
Bangladesh win by 7 wickets
ZIM VS BAN live score
1st Test | Sat, 03 Nov, 03:30 AM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
2nd Test | Sun, 11 Nov, 03:30 AM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us