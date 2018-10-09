Mushfiqur Rahim insists on recovering before the Zimbabwe series

Mushfiqur Rahim started his rehabilitation

Bangladesh star Mushfiqur Rahim started his rehabilitation from a rib injury that he had sustained during a practice drill before the Asia Cup. Mushfiqur has said in a recent interview with NTV that he is hopeful about the recovery before the forthcoming series against Zimbabwe. The right-handed batsman played the Asia Cup nursing this injury.

Mushfiqur has two weeks of time to recover before the Zimbabwe series. With Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan already set to miss the series, Bangladesh will surely need the service of Mushfiqur against Zimbabwe.

"I am in a rehabilitation program. The pain is reducing, and I am increasing my workload. I am hopeful about starting my batting practice because of the pain is decreasing. I am upbeat to be available for the next series." Mushfiqur has said to local tv channel NTV after a gym session on Monday at Mirpur National Cricket Academy.

Despite the negative demeanour of Bangladesh cricket authority to play Mushfiqur in the Zimbabwe series due to the injury, the right-handed batsman looked reluctant to follow the same idea. He seemed eager to participate in the upcoming series while talking to NTV.

"I want to play the all matches for Bangladesh. You don't get a lot of chances to play for your country. Surely injury is a concern, but you have to accept it to play for the country.", Mushfiqur said about his position on playing the Zimbabwe series that is set to commence from October 21 with an ODI.

While Mushfiqur is confident to bat, he is not sure about keeping wickets due to the injury. He has this to say regarding the same: "I am thinking about what can happen if I dive while keeping the wickets. It is the central concern to me. I will discuss it with our physio and will decide accordingly."

The veteran batsman played a pivotal rule during Bangladesh's Asia Cup campaign, where the Tigers finished as runners-up. He struck a match-winning ton against Sri Lanka in the event opener, and he played another watchful knock of 99 against Pakistan. On both occasions, Bangladesh's top-order failed and Mushfiqur helped them in achieving a challenging total.