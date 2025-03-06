Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODIs: Revisiting the batter's five best knocks in the format vs India

Veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODIs) on Wednesday, March 5. The 37-year-old made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in August 2006, and his final match in the format came against New Zealand in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy.

Mushfiqur played 274 ODIs for Bangladesh, scoring 7,795 runs at an average of 36.42—second highest for the country. His career included 49 half-centuries and nine centuries. Meanwhile, he shared the news of his retirement through a Facebook post, writing:

"I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today. Alhamdulillah for everything. While our achievements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty."

“The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny. Allah says in the Quran: “Wa tu’izzu man tasha’ wa tu’zhilu man tasha’” - “And He honours whom He wills, and He disgraces whom He wills." May Almighty Allah forgive us and grant righteous Iman to all. Lastly, I would like to deeply thank my family, friends and my fans for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years. JazakAllah Khair," he added.

Throughout his career, Mushfiqur Rahim played 27 matches against India, delivering some remarkable performances. In this article, we take a look back at the batter's five best knocks in ODIs against India.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s five best knocks in ODIs vs India

#1 56* off 107 balls in 2007

India and Bangladesh clashed in a group-stage match of the 2007 ODI World Cup at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. India won the toss and chose to bat but faced a tough outing, being bowled out for 191. Sourav Ganguly (66) and Yuvraj Singh (47) were the standout performers.

In response, Tamim Iqbal (51) and Shakib Al Hasan (53) made valuable contributions with the bat. Mushfiqur Rahim also played a key role, finishing unbeaten on 56 off 107 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Bangladesh successfully chased down the target, winning by five wickets with nine balls to spare, and knocking India out of the competition.

#2 117 off 113 balls in 2014

India won the toss and chose to bowl first in their 2014 Asia Cup match against Bangladesh at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah.

Bangladesh's opener, Anamul Haque, made a solid 77 off 106 balls, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled. However, Mushfiqur Rahim stepped up with a brilliant century, scoring 117 off 113 balls, including seven boundaries and two sixes. Thanks to his performance, Bangladesh finished at 279/7 in their 50 overs.

In response, Indian captain Virat Kohli led the chase with an exceptional 136 off 122 balls. Ajinkya Rahane also contributed with a well-made 73. India successfully chased down the target, winning by six wickets with one over to spare.

#3 46* off 25 balls in 2012

The fourth game of the 2012 Asia Cup saw India take on hosts Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sachin Tendulkar played a brilliant knock, scoring 114 off 147 balls, while Virat Kohli (66) and Suresh Raina (51) made important contributions. India finished their innings at 289/5 in 50 overs.

In response, three of Bangladesh's top four batters – Tamim Iqbal (70), Jahurul Islam (53), and Nasir Hossain (54) – scored fifties. Shakib Al Hasan contributed with 49 off 31 balls, and towards the end, it was Mushfiqur Rahim who guided Bangladesh to victory. He remained unbeaten on 46 off 25 balls, including three fours and three sixes, as Bangladesh won by five wickets with four balls to spare.

#4 59 off 63 balls in 2014

Bangladesh and India faced off in the first match of the three-match ODI series in 2014 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. After opting to bat, Bangladesh posted a total of 272/9, with captain Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring with 59 off 63 balls, including three fours and as many sixes.

In the second innings, rain interrupted the play, and India were set a revised target of 150 runs in 26 overs. Robin Uthappa (50) and Ajinkya Rahane (64) both scored half-centuries, leading India to a seven-wicket victory with seven balls remaining, as per the D/L method.

#5 61 off 85 balls in 2017

The second semifinal of the 2017 Champions Trophy saw India take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Asked to bat first, Bangladesh posted 264/7 in their 50 overs. Tamim Iqbal scored 70 off 82 balls, while Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 61 off 85 balls, including four boundaries.

In reply, Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock, remaining unbeaten on 123, while captain Virat Kohli finished on 96* as India comfortably chased down the target, winning by nine wickets with 59 balls to spare.

