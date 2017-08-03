Mushfiqur Rahim thinks that Bangladesh can soon rise to become a top three side in ODIs

The wicket-keeper batsman shows confidence on the team's players.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury News 03 Aug 2017, 10:51 IST

Mushfiqur Rahim

What’s the Story?

Mushfiqur Rahim, the Bangladesh Test skippers feels that the future is bright for the country's cricket team - especially in the ODI format. In a recent interview with BDCricTime, the wicketkeeper spoke about his team’s chances to rise in One Day Internationals.

“It is not impossible for us to rise among top three teams in ODIs if we could utilize our capabilities well. Young performers in the team must take their responsibility,” he said.

The 29-year-old wicket keeper batsman also believes that the current bunch of Bangladeshi cricketers is a whole lot different from what it used to be earlier.

“We are a totally different team comparing to the last time Australia visited Bangladesh. At least if they would come, they could surely watch the graph of our progress. We are confident. We will be able to do definitely well if we can maintain this level of confidence,” Rahim added

In case you didn’t know…

In the recently concluded Champions Trophy, hosted by England, Bangladesh qualified for the semi-finals of an ICC event for the first time ever. They brushed aside New Zealand in a group-game after having their backs pushed against the walls whilst also giving a good challenge.

While the vibrant bunch of cricketers soared above expectations, they earned accolades from every nook and corner of the world.

The details

As per the ICC rankings for One Day Internationals, Bangladesh are currently placed in seventh position. They have had some significant victories between 2014 and 2016 and their escalation in the rankings is an evident manifestation of how far they have some since their initial years in international cricket when they were the proverbial whipping boys.

With bilateral ODI series victories against India, South Africa, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, they have been simply outstanding on the field of play. Two years ago, they also qualified for their first ever quarter-finals of the 50-over World Cup.

What’s next?

Australia is scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series. Following the tussle pertaining to the pay dispute between the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) and Cricket Australia (CA) getting over, the Kangaroos are set to tour the sub-continent nation for the first time in 11 years.

Author’s take

Bangladesh cricket always had the goods to deliver in limited overs cricket. Time and again, they have shown sparks of brilliance and have beaten oppositions that looked the better side on paper. However, inconsistency has been a thorn in the flesh of their journey.

Bangladesh is a tough side to beat at home, but they still have some work to do when it comes to overseas conditions. If Bangladesh have to climb up the ladder and reach the pinnacle of rankings, they have to start winning abroad on a more consistent basis.

