Mushfiqur Rahim to skip T20I series on Zimbabwe tour

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to skip the T20I series during the Zimbabwe tour next month. He has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board about his decision.

Minajul Abedin, chief selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, confirmed the news, saying too much cricket might have forced Mushfiqur Rahim to seek a break.

🏏 237 runs in three matches

🔥 One hundred, one fifty

🅰️ 79.00 average

🏅 Player of the Series



How impressed were you with Mushfiqur Rahim’s performance in the #BANvSL ODIs? pic.twitter.com/u0MeFPYsjv — NASIR UDDIN (@imnasiruddin) May 31, 2021

"Mushfiq has requested for a break during the T20Is, but he is available for the Test and ODIs. I think he may be tired after playing for so long, which is why he wants the leave. We will decide once he officially informs the cricket operations department," chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.

Mushfiqur Rahim has played non-stop cricket since October last year

This is the first time Mushfiqur Rahim has asked for a break in his international career apart from when he has been injured. Since making his debut in 2005, the 34-year-old has represented Bangladesh in 74 Tests, 227 ODIs and 86 T20I games.

Rahim has been playing cricket non-stop since October last year while living in a bio-bubble. He played in two domestic competitions before joining the Bangladesh squad for two Tests and three ODIs against West Indies at home.

Soon after that, he traveled with the squad to New Zealand and Sri Lanka before playing another home series against the Islanders. He is currently leading his club Abahani Limited in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League T20 competition.

Test cricket is back 😇😇😇 pic.twitter.com/elJ7eHWXj3 — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) January 28, 2021

Although he has decided to skip the T20Is, Mushfiqur Rahim will be available for selection for the Test series and the ODIs.

The Bangla Tigers will play a one-off Test followed by three ODIs and three T20Is. The cricketers are expected to land in Zimbabwe on June 29 while the last game of the tour will be on July 28.

Bangladesh cricketers will have to undergo a hard quarantine in a hotel for approximately five or seven days.

