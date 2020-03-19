Mustafizur Rahman eager to put red-ball snub behind him

Mustafizur Rahman has claimed that he needs to improve to earn a recall to the side

The Bangladeshi pacer has cited confidence as an issue and is currently frozen out of the team in all formats

Mustafizur Rahman has fallen down the pecking order for Bangladesh in recent months

Mustafizur Rahman issued an honest assessment of his current situation, as the left-arm pacer was not offered a list A contract by Bangladesh in red-ball cricket. The 25-year-old, who was widely regarded as one of the most talented bowlers to represent the country in recent years, has claimed that he will take it on the chin and return stronger than ever.

Speaking to reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mustafizur admitted that he has to work harder to be under consideration for a national team recall, having also been frozen out of the limited-overs set up in recent months.

"It's good for me because now I've understood that I need to improve as I will not be able to make it in the team with what I have. Now I will try to improve so that I can take my bowling to the next level and so that I can play in all formats."

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad superstar cited confidence as an issue and added that he is trying to add something different to his bowling, as batsman have seemingly figured out means to play him out since he burst onto the scene.

"I can make a comeback in the Test team only if my hands start to work better. Now I am trying something new because now everyone knows about me. At first they didn't know about me and I could easily get a wicket but now it has been a bit difficult for me.

"My yorker is not the same like I used to deliver and I don't have that confidence [anymore], but I'm trying. I feel more practice is required because I have to make myself better since It's been a while since I've produced something impressive."

While the rest of his teammates are staying indoors amidst growing fears of the Coronavirus, Mustafizur has been spotted outside the academy to shore up his skills. The talented pacer has time on his side to turn things around and it remains to be seen if he adds new qualities to his game and earns a recall to the side.